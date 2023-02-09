OFYT appoints Nandi Zuma as new head of PR and exco member

OFYT is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nandi Zuma as their new new head of PR and a member of their executive committee (exco).

Highly regarded in her field, Zuma brings eight years of experience in various PR categories, including Food and Alcohol, Property, Finance, and Corporate.

As head of PR, Zuma will lead the growth of OFYT's PR and influence team, attracting top talent to further bolster the company's expertise. Zuma is dedicated to fostering PR talent and aligns with OFYT's philosophy of growth, not just for their clients and the communication industry but also for the communities they serve. "I am passionate about developing young talent in the industry so that they feel seen, valued, and well-equipped to advance up the corporate ladder," said Zuma.

"We are delighted to have Nandi join our exco as a key member, and we have no doubt she'll make a huge success of her new position as head of PR," said Paul Newman, CEO of OFYT. "Her passion for PR, energy, and drive for success make her the perfect candidate to lead our PR efforts."

Zuma's appointment is effective immediately, and the company looks forward to her contributions to the growth of OFYT.