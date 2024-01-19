Minimal changes, maximum comfort: Novablast 4 shoe

Industries

Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

    19 Jan 2024
    19 Jan 2024
    Asics announces the launch of the Gel-Nimbus™ 26 shoe. With improvements to the fit and better grip, the 26th edition of the brand’s flagship cushioned running shoe delivers an even smoother ride.

    The most significant update is the addition of the new Hybrid AsicsGrip™ technology. The combination of AsicsGrip™ technology and AharPlus™ outsole rubber delivers better traction, improved softness, and advanced durability, allowing runners to feel at ease when running on wet and slippery surfaces.

    Product code: 1012B601-300

    With improvements to the midfoot fit, due to the use of an engineered knit upper and an update to the construction of the eyelets, a softer yet more supportive midfoot hold is generated. The upper is made from a lightweight, breathable knit material.

    Just like its predecessor, crowned the most comfortable running shoe in an independent comfort test, the shoe benefits from FF Blast™ Plus ECO cushioning. A lightweight and energetic foam that creates cloud-like cushioning over a range of distances, made using 24% bio-based content from renewable sources such as leftover waste from sugar cane processing.

    Product code: 1011B794-400

    Other key features include Asics’ rearfoot PureGel™ technology, a material that is lighter and 65% softer than conventional Gel™ technology, providing even softer landings. The shoe’s knit collar construction also gives the Gel-Nimbus™ 26 shoe a modernized look with a luxurious step-in experience.

    Rohan van der Zwet, senior product marketing manager performance running at Asics EMEA said: “With comfort still the number one consideration for purchasing running shoes, we’re proud to be launching the 26th edition of the Gel-Nimbus™, known as the leader within the cushioning shoe space. After the major changes to the silhouette last year, this year we focused on further improving the award-winning comfort of the shoe. We’ve also added CO2e labelling to the Gel-Nimbus™ 26 shoe to transparently inform consumers on our sustainability performance and the progress we are making. We’re confident these changes will ensure that runners experience an even higher level of comfort as they move their minds with the Gel-Nimbus™ 26.”

    The Gel-Nimbus™ 26 shoe will be available from Totalsports, Sportsmans Warehouse, ASICS Running Expert Club retailers such as The Sweat Shop, Run Away Sports, Randburg Runner, RUN Store, Athletes Foot, Durban Runner & Brian Bands Sports as well as Sports SA, Kloppers Sport and Top Gear Sports regionally from 19 January 2024.

    To find out more about the Gel-Nimbus™ 26 shoe and its latest technologies, please visit asics.com.

    Old Friends Young Talent (OFyt)
    A unique union of global experience and talent from the streets to create fresh, involving, indigenous South African marketing solutions.

