    APO Group partners with PR Wire India to provide high-quality Pan-African press release content to the Indian market

    5 Sep 2022
    Issued by: APO Group
    Indian-African trade has grown from $51.7 billion in 2010-2011 to $66.7 billion in 2019-2020

    APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, has announced a content partnership with PR Wire India (https://PRWireIndia.com) which will ensure all text, images, videos and soundbites distributed by APO Group are published on the PR Wire India platform.

    PR Wire India has taken a big step to inform people about Indian-African trade-related press releases. It has decided to collaborate with APO Group, the leading pan-African press release distributor. PR Wire India is a portal to promote press releases worldwide.

    India and Africa have a long and distinguished trade history that dates back thousands of years. Indian-African trade has grown from $51.7 billion in 2010-2011 to $66.7 billion in 2019-2020. During the same period, Africa’s exports to India have also increased by around $5 billion. In total, about 8% of India’s imports are from Africa, and 9% of Africa’s imports are from India.

    APO Group is already working with several customers for whom the Indian-African trading relationship is crucial.

    One such example is Cellulant, a leading pan-African payments technology company, which recently attended the 2nd India - Africa Entrepreneurship & Investment Summit (https://bit.ly/3eanAd3) held in Nairobi, Kenya.

    The summit brought together entrepreneurs and investors to discuss the opportunities and challenges of investing in both Africa and India. It highlighted the synergies between the two markets, and the opportunities that exist for organisations and entrepreneurs looking to accelerate trade and investment.

    Such an important trading relationship has brought a need for strong communication between the two markets. As the leading provider of quality media content about Africa, APO Group is perfectly placed to bring the best African news content to Indian media, public and financial audiences.

    APO Group’s content feed includes news from more than 300 multinational companies operating in Africa, along with major international institutions, sporting organisations, and African governments. By delivering content in all formats (text, image, video and soundbite), APO Group is providing PR Wire India subscribers with high-quality news that is free to use - and in the right format to suit all types of media output.

    For APO Group’s customers, the partnership with PR Wire India is yet another example of extra value being added to their press release distribution reach - at no extra cost. APO Group’s press release network already includes more than 400,000 journalists working in or writing about Africa, plus guaranteed publication on more than 320 African news websites, and international platforms like Bloomberg Terminal, Thomson Reuters Eikon, Lexis Nexis, and Factiva.

    “APO Group was the natural choice for us to meet the significant increase in demand from our subscribers for quality African news content,” said Akhilesh Nawani, founder of PR Wire India. “As trade between the Indian and African markets continues to grow, it is fantastic that our platform will now carry a rich diversity of news from some of the most prominent organisations operating on the African continent.”

    “This partnership with PR Wire India is yet another example of APO Group facilitating the distribution of quality news content that benefits both the organisations telling the story, and the audiences receiving it,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, founder and chairman of APO Group. “It is always rewarding to help our customers increase their reach into markets that are important to them, while PR Wire India’s impressive subscriber network means we also have the opportunity to ensure the best African stories are told far and wide.”

    APO Group
    Founded in 2007, APO Group is the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy.

