Cheryl Reddy named Eclipse Communications CEO

With a number of executive team movements, Eclipse Communications has promoted Cheryl Reddy to CEO, while Steve Powell moves from CEO to chairman of the Eclipse Group and Jacki McEwen-Powell stepping away to focus on other business ventures.

Eclipse Communications has promoted Cheryl Reddy to CEO

Outgoing CEO

Eclipse Communications’ executive management changes represent its focus on continually guiding the growth of the agency, its people and its clients.Reddy will primarily be responsible for the agency’s strategic direction and collaboration with shareholders to ensure that the agency is well-positioned to continuously achieve its mandate of people, client and agency growth across the full spectrum of services and business units in the agency’s four offices in South Africa as well as its office in Mauritius.With a career spanning close to 20 years, Reddy is a highly respected and networked professional with highlights including, tripling the agency’s revenue in the Corporate Centre of Excellence business unit in under three years, expanding its footprint into Africa, managing the rebrand from Eclipse PR to Eclipse Communications and in May 2021, launching Eclipse Communications Mauritius.“Since joining this independent, award-winning agency in 2018, it has been an exciting and rewarding journey of guiding the growth of our agency, people and clients. Fostering great collaboration across the agency, coupled with insights-led strategies resulted in us being home to the likes of Nando’s, Pfizer SA, Netflix, IPASA, Amdocs, Country Road Group, Woolworths and Edward Snell. Our continued focus areas remain firmly on diversity, creativity, adaptability and agility,” says Reddy.Outgoing CEO and co-Founder, Steve Powell will assume the role of chairman of the Eclipse Group of Companies, which consists of the communications agencies in SA and Mauritius, Eclipse Investments focuses on the property sector and other diversified businesses and markets where the group has invested for future growth.“Under Reddy’s leadership, I am confident that our strategic direction, organisation growth, dedication to excellence and delivery of truly impactful work for clients will continue to drive our future success. Over the last year alone, the communications agency grew by 64% in revenue, 34% growth in retainers from FY21 and a 37.5% growth in staff complement across South Africa and Mauritius.In the last couple of years, my business partner, Jacki McEwen-Powell and I acquired stakes in other businesses as well as launched businesses from the ground up which is where we will focus our attention. When we grew Eclipse Communications, the intent was always to grow the management layers inside the organisation and promote from within, true to our philosophy, of guiding your growth. We remain significant shareholders in our communications businesses,” adds Powell.In January 2022, Founding Partner, Jacki McEwen-Powell stepped back from the communications agency to also focus her attention on the Eclipse Group of Companies.“The depth and breadth of the agency's talent across a multitude of industries will further strengthen the ability to drive the growth of our clients’ businesses, under Reddy’s guidance. To watch this company, that was my baby, be ready for new leadership is so exciting. This is a dream realised and I could not be more proud!Even though I will no longer be part of the day-to-day management, I remain committed as a shareholder and also invested in the development of the industry’s future leaders. I am committing to regular mentorship circles, skills development programmes and industry volunteerism to firmly place this at the centre of industry discussions and progression,” concludes McEwen-Powell.