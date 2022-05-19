Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Broad MediaAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingOliverWavemakerYehBaby DigitalClockworkOrnicoVicinity MediaSocial PlacesOFM RadioThe Publicity WorkshopInsight SurveyWunderman ThompsonGrey AfricaGrapevine CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

PR & Communications News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Head of Communications Johannesburg
  • E-commerce Copywriter Cape Town
  • Accounts Administrator Cape Town
  • Outreach Intern 2022 Cape Town
  • UK Outreach Manager - South African-based Cape Town
  • Senior Account Manager Cape Town
  • Manager - Executive Communication Stellenbosch
  • Senior Medical Copywriter Sandton
  • Marketing Communications Manager - Financial Services Cape Town
  • Junior Music Plugger/Publicist Remote
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Cheryl Reddy named Eclipse Communications CEO

    19 May 2022
    With a number of executive team movements, Eclipse Communications has promoted Cheryl Reddy to CEO, while Steve Powell moves from CEO to chairman of the Eclipse Group and Jacki McEwen-Powell stepping away to focus on other business ventures.
    Eclipse Communications has promoted Cheryl Reddy to CEO
    Eclipse Communications has promoted Cheryl Reddy to CEO
    Eclipse Communications’ executive management changes represent its focus on continually guiding the growth of the agency, its people and its clients.

    Reddy will primarily be responsible for the agency’s strategic direction and collaboration with shareholders to ensure that the agency is well-positioned to continuously achieve its mandate of people, client and agency growth across the full spectrum of services and business units in the agency’s four offices in South Africa as well as its office in Mauritius.

    With a career spanning close to 20 years, Reddy is a highly respected and networked professional with highlights including, tripling the agency’s revenue in the Corporate Centre of Excellence business unit in under three years, expanding its footprint into Africa, managing the rebrand from Eclipse PR to Eclipse Communications and in May 2021, launching Eclipse Communications Mauritius.

    “Since joining this independent, award-winning agency in 2018, it has been an exciting and rewarding journey of guiding the growth of our agency, people and clients. Fostering great collaboration across the agency, coupled with insights-led strategies resulted in us being home to the likes of Nando’s, Pfizer SA, Netflix, IPASA, Amdocs, Country Road Group, Woolworths and Edward Snell. Our continued focus areas remain firmly on diversity, creativity, adaptability and agility,” says Reddy.

    #BizTrends2022: Connecting the dots, connecting Africa
    #BizTrends2022: Connecting the dots, connecting Africa

    By 17 Jan 2022


    Outgoing CEO


    Outgoing CEO and co-Founder, Steve Powell will assume the role of chairman of the Eclipse Group of Companies, which consists of the communications agencies in SA and Mauritius, Eclipse Investments focuses on the property sector and other diversified businesses and markets where the group has invested for future growth.

    “Under Reddy’s leadership, I am confident that our strategic direction, organisation growth, dedication to excellence and delivery of truly impactful work for clients will continue to drive our future success. Over the last year alone, the communications agency grew by 64% in revenue, 34% growth in retainers from FY21 and a 37.5% growth in staff complement across South Africa and Mauritius.

    In the last couple of years, my business partner, Jacki McEwen-Powell and I acquired stakes in other businesses as well as launched businesses from the ground up which is where we will focus our attention. When we grew Eclipse Communications, the intent was always to grow the management layers inside the organisation and promote from within, true to our philosophy, of guiding your growth. We remain significant shareholders in our communications businesses,” adds Powell.

    In January 2022, Founding Partner, Jacki McEwen-Powell stepped back from the communications agency to also focus her attention on the Eclipse Group of Companies.

    #BehindtheMask: Jacki McEwen-Powell, founding partner and strategist of Eclipse Communications
    #BehindtheMask: Jacki McEwen-Powell, founding partner and strategist of Eclipse Communications

    By 14 Apr 2021


    “The depth and breadth of the agency's talent across a multitude of industries will further strengthen the ability to drive the growth of our clients’ businesses, under Reddy’s guidance. To watch this company, that was my baby, be ready for new leadership is so exciting. This is a dream realised and I could not be more proud!

    Even though I will no longer be part of the day-to-day management, I remain committed as a shareholder and also invested in the development of the industry’s future leaders. I am committing to regular mentorship circles, skills development programmes and industry volunteerism to firmly place this at the centre of industry discussions and progression,” concludes McEwen-Powell.
    NextOptions
    Read more: Cheryl Reddy, Eclipse Communications, Jacki McEwen-Powell

    Related

    Nando's appoints Eclipse Communications to manage PR
    Nando's appoints Eclipse Communications to manage PR10 May 2022
    The reel deal in visual digital marketing
    The reel deal in visual digital marketing14 Apr 2022
    #BizTrends2022: Connecting the dots, connecting Africa
    #BizTrends2022: Connecting the dots, connecting Africa17 Jan 2022
    Wandile Cindi, strategist at Eclipse Communications
    #PRaisethePR: Wandile Cindi from Eclipse Communications3 Nov 2021
    Thembe Mahlaba, content creator for Eclipse Communications
    #WomensMonth: Thembe Mahlaba on winning a Daytime Emmy and doing it scared12 Aug 2021
    #Newsmaker: Fareez Joulay has been appointed as creative director at Eclipse Communications
    #Newsmaker: Fareez Joulay has been appointed as creative director at Eclipse Communications7 Jul 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz