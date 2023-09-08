Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

BataSwitch Energy DrinkStellenbosch University Language CentreMpact PlasticsEntravision in AfricaBizcommunity.comMediamarkMegaVision MediaKLAScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Retail Marketing Company news South Africa

35 Footprint Awards cement Liberty Two Degrees as retail marketing leaders

8 Sep 2023
Issued by: Liberty Two Degrees
Diverse shopping centre initiatives celebrated with recognition across full portfolio
SACSC Footprint Awards_Heloise Mgcina (L2D Marketing Executive)_Lana Maree-Arendse (Sandton City Marketing Manager)_Celina Anderson (EBM Creative Director)_Darren Katz (EBM Managing Director)_Michael Wilson (EBM Group Marketing Head)_Alana Hoskin (Eastgate Shopping Centre MarketingManager)_ Saadiyah Khan (L2D Asset Management Executive: Eastgate Shopping Centre) _ Dimitri Kokinos (L2D Asset Management Executive: Sandton City)
SACSC Footprint Awards_Heloise Mgcina (L2D Marketing Executive)_Lana Maree-Arendse (Sandton City Marketing Manager)_Celina Anderson (EBM Creative Director)_Darren Katz (EBM Managing Director)_Michael Wilson (EBM Group Marketing Head)_Alana Hoskin (Eastgate Shopping Centre MarketingManager)_ Saadiyah Khan (L2D Asset Management Executive: Eastgate Shopping Centre) _ Dimitri Kokinos (L2D Asset Management Executive: Sandton City)

The co-owned malls of Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), a precinct focused, retail-centred real-estate investment trust, marketed by Excellerate Brand Management, have once again been recognised for their retail marketing excellence, this year, with an impressive 35 wins at the 2023 Footprint Marketing Awards, hosted by the South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC), including jointly winning the highly esteemed Spectrum Award.

The annual Footprint Marketing Awards recognise outstanding performance in shopping centre marketing, innovation and creativity, as well as financial success within the commercial South African property industry. The awards ceremony, attended by industry players, stakeholders and members of the media, took place today [8 September 2023], and recognised initiatives that had been implemented between 1 January 2022 and 28 February 2023.

Altogether, the shopping centres within L2D's portfolio, which includes Eastgate Shopping Centre, Liberty Midlands Mall, Liberty Promenade, Nelson Mandela Square and Sandton City, proudly clinched a grand total of 9 Gold, 16 Silver, and 10 Bronze Footprint Marketing Awards, spanning an array of categories. The Spectrum Award that was shared by Sandton City was in recognition of its City of Icons initiative, a brand campaign that provided shoppers with new, exciting ways to enjoy leading brands in its halls every week, solidifying the centre’s position as South Africa’s quintessential destination for all things iconic.

L2D has carved out a distinguished reputation for its operational finesse and its trailblazing approach to innovation, consistently paving the way for industry trends, accommodating discerning consumers, and empowering its portfolio's malls to assert their dominance in their respective locations. Once more, L2D has showcased its unparalleled ingenuity, execution prowess, and remarkable acumen in the realm of retail marketing.

Amelia Beattie, chief executive of L2D, states, "I often say that Sandton is for the people of Johannesburg and this applies to all our malls in other regions and their respective shoppers. As a business, our purpose is to continue to create experiential spaces to benefit generations. This means that our efforts are intentionally purposed to drive innovation, sustainability and an unparalleled customer and tenant experience that establishes new benchmarks within our industry. As a result, our properties consistently draw the attention of the world's most esteemed and unique tenants, and ultimately attract shoppers in their numbers. Winning these awards brings us immense joy, as they affirm our company's exceptional thought leadership and acknowledge the remarkable efforts of the talented individuals within our dedicated teams who consistently deliver outstanding work year-round."

Heloise Mgcina, marketing executive at L2D comments, "As we look to continuously push boundaries in the creation of experiential environments, we are delighted to witness the remarkable recognition garnered by numerous campaigns and projects executed throughout the L2D portfolio, in collaboration with our marketing partner, Excellerate Brand Management. This serves as a splendid validation of the significant influence our properties are exerting within their communities, and it underscores the exemplary retail marketing proficiency that resonates across our entire group."

The malls which are positioned as centres of excellence in their respective communities, are co-owned by L2D and Liberty Group Limited (Liberty) with the exception of Sandton City, which is also co-owned by Pareto Limited.

Enquiries:

Liberty Two Degrees
+27 (0)11 448 5500
az.oc.seerged2ytrebil@srotsevni

NextOptions
Read more: Amelia Beattie, Liberty Group Limited, Excellerate Brand Management, Liberty Two Degrees, L2D, Heloise Mgcina

Related

Image source: kritchanut –
Standard Bank to acquire remainder of Liberty Two Degrees28 Jul 2023
Sandton City nominated for global award
EBMSandton City nominated for global award17 May 2023
Retail campaign puts the love back into Valentine's Day
Taryn Louch CreativeRetail campaign puts the love back into Valentine's Day20 Feb 2023
Solar trees continue to light the way for a sustainable future
Our Salad MixSolar trees continue to light the way for a sustainable future14 Feb 2023
#BizTrends2023: Elevating the mall experience from the ordinary to the extraordinary
#BizTrends2023: Elevating the mall experience from the ordinary to the extraordinary9 Jan 2023
Excellerate Brand Management scoops 58 Footprints Marketing Awards
Jenny Griesel CommunicationsExcellerate Brand Management scoops 58 Footprints Marketing Awards1 Dec 2022
Old Mutual Property awarded for excellence in retail marketing
Jenny Griesel CommunicationsOld Mutual Property awarded for excellence in retail marketing24 Nov 2022
Liberty Two Degrees scoops 29 Footprint Awards for retail marketing excellence
Jenny Griesel CommunicationsLiberty Two Degrees scoops 29 Footprint Awards for retail marketing excellence18 Nov 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz