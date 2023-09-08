35 Footprint Awards cement Liberty Two Degrees as retail marketing leaders

Diverse shopping centre initiatives celebrated with recognition across full portfolio

SACSC Footprint Awards_Heloise Mgcina (L2D Marketing Executive)_Lana Maree-Arendse (Sandton City Marketing Manager)_Celina Anderson (EBM Creative Director)_Darren Katz (EBM Managing Director)_Michael Wilson (EBM Group Marketing Head)_Alana Hoskin (Eastgate Shopping Centre MarketingManager)_ Saadiyah Khan (L2D Asset Management Executive: Eastgate Shopping Centre) _ Dimitri Kokinos (L2D Asset Management Executive: Sandton City)

The co-owned malls of Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), a precinct focused, retail-centred real-estate investment trust, marketed by Excellerate Brand Management, have once again been recognised for their retail marketing excellence, this year, with an impressive 35 wins at the 2023 Footprint Marketing Awards, hosted by the South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC), including jointly winning the highly esteemed Spectrum Award.

The annual Footprint Marketing Awards recognise outstanding performance in shopping centre marketing, innovation and creativity, as well as financial success within the commercial South African property industry. The awards ceremony, attended by industry players, stakeholders and members of the media, took place today [8 September 2023], and recognised initiatives that had been implemented between 1 January 2022 and 28 February 2023.

Altogether, the shopping centres within L2D's portfolio, which includes Eastgate Shopping Centre, Liberty Midlands Mall, Liberty Promenade, Nelson Mandela Square and Sandton City, proudly clinched a grand total of 9 Gold, 16 Silver, and 10 Bronze Footprint Marketing Awards, spanning an array of categories. The Spectrum Award that was shared by Sandton City was in recognition of its City of Icons initiative, a brand campaign that provided shoppers with new, exciting ways to enjoy leading brands in its halls every week, solidifying the centre’s position as South Africa’s quintessential destination for all things iconic.

L2D has carved out a distinguished reputation for its operational finesse and its trailblazing approach to innovation, consistently paving the way for industry trends, accommodating discerning consumers, and empowering its portfolio's malls to assert their dominance in their respective locations. Once more, L2D has showcased its unparalleled ingenuity, execution prowess, and remarkable acumen in the realm of retail marketing.

Amelia Beattie, chief executive of L2D, states, "I often say that Sandton is for the people of Johannesburg and this applies to all our malls in other regions and their respective shoppers. As a business, our purpose is to continue to create experiential spaces to benefit generations. This means that our efforts are intentionally purposed to drive innovation, sustainability and an unparalleled customer and tenant experience that establishes new benchmarks within our industry. As a result, our properties consistently draw the attention of the world's most esteemed and unique tenants, and ultimately attract shoppers in their numbers. Winning these awards brings us immense joy, as they affirm our company's exceptional thought leadership and acknowledge the remarkable efforts of the talented individuals within our dedicated teams who consistently deliver outstanding work year-round."

Heloise Mgcina, marketing executive at L2D comments, "As we look to continuously push boundaries in the creation of experiential environments, we are delighted to witness the remarkable recognition garnered by numerous campaigns and projects executed throughout the L2D portfolio, in collaboration with our marketing partner, Excellerate Brand Management. This serves as a splendid validation of the significant influence our properties are exerting within their communities, and it underscores the exemplary retail marketing proficiency that resonates across our entire group."

The malls which are positioned as centres of excellence in their respective communities, are co-owned by L2D and Liberty Group Limited (Liberty) with the exception of Sandton City, which is also co-owned by Pareto Limited.

