Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

Switch Energy DrinkStellenbosch University Language CentreMpact PlasticsEntravision in AfricaBataBizcommunity.comMediamarkMegaVision MediaKLAScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Packaging News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Ardagh Glass Packaging Africa seeks to build largest container plant

8 Sep 2023
With a total of R3.3bn invested in the South African economy in the last two years, Ardagh Glass Packaging Africa aims to build the largest container production plant in the continent.
Source:
Source: www.ardaghgroup.com

Ardagh is one of the companies that heeded the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa for more investment into the South African economy.

Their staggered investment kicked off in May 2022 with a R1.5bn set aside for the expansion of its facility in Nigel, Ekurhuleni. A further R1.8bn was added later for expansion at the same facility.

Ardagh Glass Packing Africa exist after it took over the company, Consol, which had been in existence since 1944.

The company is headquartered in Johannesburg and operates four modern glass production facilities. These are in Bellville, Clayville, Nigel and Wadeville and are producing around five billion glass containers per annum.

The chief executive officer of Ardagh Glass Packaging Africa, Paul Curnow, says demand for sustainable packaging in Africa is growing strongly, supported by factors such as rising income levels and growing sustainability awareness.

Source:
Ardagh's $1bn takeover of African glass maker Consol concludes

3 May 2022

He said Ardagh is committed to investing in its people and its asset base to serve this strong demand growth over the near term.

“The expansions have also been designed with the environment in mind. They provide significant energy, water efficiency and environmental benefits, representing another important step in Ardagh Glass Packaging Africa’s journey to decarbonise the glass production process and to reduce emissions in the communities in which it operates,” Curnow said.

He adds that the expansion projects together are expected to create around 300 direct jobs and significant ancillary supply-chain expenditure in local communities.

The company also estimates that at least five indirect jobs are created for every direct job, indicating a much larger impact in job creation.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Consol, South African economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa

Related

Calling small businesses to apply now!
NSBC.AfricaCalling small businesses to apply now!25 May 2023
New automotive factory an economic boost for KZN
New automotive factory an economic boost for KZN14 Sep 2022
Source: © Mail & Guardian Veteran poet, legendary journalist and renowned author, Donato Francisco “Don” Mattera passed away peacefully on Mandela Day
Paying tribute to poet, journalist and activist, Don Mattera20 Jul 2022
Source:
Ardagh's $1bn takeover of African glass maker Consol concludes3 May 2022
President Cyril Ramaphosa praises innovative SA tech startups
President Cyril Ramaphosa praises innovative SA tech startups29 Mar 2022
Source: © SABC
Phathiswa Magopena instructed by SABC board member to interview Ramaphosa's wife28 Feb 2022
Source: Daily Maverick
#SONA2022: "We're in a battle for the soul of our country"10 Feb 2022
Source:
SIU probe into government's R14.3bn Covid-19 spending finds thousands of irregular contracts26 Jan 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz