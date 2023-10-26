Industries

Africa


Designed with purpose

26 Oct 2023
Issued by: Mpact
Mpact is resolute about ensuring that packaging meets the design requirements that enable optimal recycling which is in line with macro packaging trends.
To this end, our two research and design centres in South Africa consistently scan the consumer landscape and the market for the latest innovations, technologies, consumer preferences and evolving market demands. Consequently, the company continuously invests in innovation and cutting-edge technology to meet the changing customer requirements.

The Mpact plastics design centre is situated in Atlantis and the paper converting design centre is located in Springs. This is where product conceptualisation, design and development services take place.

