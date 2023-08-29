Industries

Coca-Cola Africa welcomes new VP of operations in SA

29 Aug 2023
Coca-Cola Africa has welcomed Sergio Vieira as the new vice president of franchise operations, South Africa. Vieira joins the Coca-Cola Africa Operating Unit (AOU) in Johannesburg.
Sergio Vieira, the new vice president of franchise operations, South Africa.
Sergio Vieira, the new vice president of franchise operations, South Africa.

Source: Coca-Cola

Vieira replaces Phillipine Mtikitiki, who has taken on the role of vice president of franchise operations, overseeing Italy and Albania.

Vieira's mission is to hone the company's strategic direction, grow and develop the business, strengthen partnerships, and build new relationships across South Africa, Eswatini, and Lesotho.

Luisa Ortega, Africa Operating Unit President at Coca-Cola Africa, said, "Sergio has a critical role in creating a highly dynamic environment that drives high performance and in building the next generation of leaders. His experience and expertise are invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our operations, and we look forward to the contributions he will make to our company."

Vieira has worked in the Coca-Cola system for over 20 years, joining Brazil's bottler's commercial function in 2002. In 2016, he took on the role of Marketing Director at Coca-Cola Hellenic, Nigeria. A key highlight was the awards for the best Growth Project for EMEA and the best Revenue Growth Management project globally.

Vieira said, "I am thrilled with the appointment and with the move to South Africa with my family. The business in South Africa supports a strong brand portfolio, has a talented team, and an enviable reputation as a leader in FMCG. Coca-Cola in South Africa is well-positioned and has achieved significant strides, such as being certified as a top employer in the food and beverage category by the Top Employer Institute, strategically positioning it for far greater success in the future."

Vieira has a bachelor’s degree in business from Universidade Federal de Pernambuco in Brazil, specialising in finance, marketing, and innovation. He is passionate about football, loves learning about new cultures, is committed to leading the equity and female agenda, and enjoys travelling with his wife and children.

SOURCE

APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

APO
