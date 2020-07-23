Mzonke Maloney joins as partner in Carbon Films

After working together for two years, Mzonke Maloney, Kirsten Clarence and Bruno Bossi have entered into a partnership that naturally transforms Carbon Films as the company enters its 6th year of operation.
Mzonke Maloney
Mzonke has been a part of the Carbon family since 2018 and in that time he has helmed a series of commercials while developing his long form writing and currently has his funded feature film in production.
Prior to Carbon, Mzonke worked in Los Angeles directing within a collective for the likes of Childish Gambino and even tried his hand at being in front of camera as an artist.
"As a director at Carbon films, I’ve received a generous amount of support from a team committed to helping me build my career in a manner that protects my creative integrity and honours my vision. This relationship has always felt like a partnership, an open space for ideas and their expression. So joining the team as a partner, only serves to reaffirm a culture that has long existed within the company. I am excited by this new chapter." - Mzonke Maloney, director/partner.
Including Mzonke in the management and as a partner in Carbon Films was a decision that came easily. He brings his unique and distinctive voice to forge a new future for the company.
Mzonke has been a part of the Carbon family since 2018 and in that time he has been mentored by and been a creative partner to fellow director Bruno and exec. producer Kirsten Clarence
"Mzonke is not only a real talent and a prominent part of emerging new wave of filmmakers, he’s also probably the nicest guy you’ll ever meet. When he joined our team we knew immediately that we wanted to grow the business with him." - Kirsten Clarence, executive producer.
It is an incredibly exciting time for the company and the entire roster of directors is invigorated by this new vision.
Prior to Carbon, Mzonke worked in Los Angeles directing within a collective for the likes of Childish Gambino and even tried his hand at being in front of camera as an artist.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.