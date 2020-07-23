Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Production Company news South Africa

Menu

#ACACaresCovid19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Mzonke Maloney joins as partner in Carbon Films

23 Jul 2020
Issued by: Carbon Films
After working together for two years, Mzonke Maloney, Kirsten Clarence and Bruno Bossi have entered into a partnership that naturally transforms Carbon Films as the company enters its 6th year of operation.
Mzonke Maloney
Mzonke has been a part of the Carbon family since 2018 and in that time he has helmed a series of commercials while developing his long form writing and currently has his funded feature film in production.

Prior to Carbon, Mzonke worked in Los Angeles directing within a collective for the likes of Childish Gambino and even tried his hand at being in front of camera as an artist.

"As a director at Carbon films, I’ve received a generous amount of support from a team committed to helping me build my career in a manner that protects my creative integrity and honours my vision. This relationship has always felt like a partnership, an open space for ideas and their expression. So joining the team as a partner, only serves to reaffirm a culture that has long existed within the company. I am excited by this new chapter." - Mzonke Maloney, director/partner.

Including Mzonke in the management and as a partner in Carbon Films was a decision that came easily. He brings his unique and distinctive voice to forge a new future for the company.

Mzonke has been a part of the Carbon family since 2018 and in that time he has been mentored by and been a creative partner to fellow director Bruno and exec. producer Kirsten Clarence

"Mzonke is not only a real talent and a prominent part of emerging new wave of filmmakers, he’s also probably the nicest guy you’ll ever meet. When he joined our team we knew immediately that we wanted to grow the business with him." - Kirsten Clarence, executive producer.

It is an incredibly exciting time for the company and the entire roster of directors is invigorated by this new vision.

Prior to Carbon, Mzonke worked in Los Angeles directing within a collective for the likes of Childish Gambino and even tried his hand at being in front of camera as an artist.

Carbon Films SA is a Level 2 B-BBEE contributor.

carbonfilms.tv

Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: Bruno Bossi, Carbon Films

Related

HellocomputerHellocomputer and FCB Cape Town Helps WCG address bullying in 5 questions8 Aug 2018
34°Klipdrift's new ad marks a return to genuine friendship31 May 2018
TBWA\Hunt\LascarisTBWA\Hunt\Lascaris revs the Nissan Micra's engine27 Sep 2017
#BehindtheSelfie with... Rob Smith28 Jun 2017

News


Show more

Let's do Biz