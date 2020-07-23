Mzonke Maloney joins as partner in Carbon Films

After working together for two years, Mzonke Maloney, Kirsten Clarence and Bruno Bossi have entered into a partnership that naturally transforms Carbon Films as the company enters its 6th year of operation.

Mzonke Maloney

Mzonke has been a part of the Carbon family since 2018 and in that time he has been mentored by and been a creative partner to fellow director Bruno and exec. producer Kirsten Clarence

Prior to Carbon, Mzonke worked in Los Angeles directing within a collective for the likes of Childish Gambino and even tried his hand at being in front of camera as an artist.

- Mzonke Maloney, director/partner.

Including Mzonke in the management and as a partner in Carbon Films was a decision that came easily. He brings his unique and distinctive voice to forge a new future for the company.

- Kirsten Clarence, executive producer.

It is an incredibly exciting time for the company and the entire roster of directors is invigorated by this new vision.

Carbon Films SA is a Level 2 B-BBEE contributor.