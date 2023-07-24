The Macallan hosts unforgettable series of events in Durban, South Africa

The Macallan, renowned for its exceptional single malt whiskies, recently hosted a captivating series of events in Durban, South Africa, from Wednesday 28 June to Sunday 2 July. The exclusive gatherings showcased the brand's commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences to whisky enthusiasts and connoisseurs.

The Macallan captivated guests with a curated programme of exceptional tastings, immersive masterclasses, and unforgettable whisky experiences. Held in some of Durban's most prestigious venues, each event was meticulously designed to celebrate the craftsmanship and heritage of The Macallan.

The five-day extravaganza began with an exclusive dinner at the prestigious private members club, The Pencil, situated in the upscale suburb of Umhlanga on Wednesday 28 June. Guests were immersed in an atmosphere of refined elegance as they enjoyed an exquisite menu crafted to complement the remarkable range of Macallan whiskies.

Continuing the festivities, Thursday 29 June witnessed another exclusive dinner at the renowned Maha Cafe, where the whisky aficionados indulged in a sensory experience like no other. The fusion of delectable flavours from the carefully curated menu harmoniously complemented the exceptional Macallan expressions, creating an unforgettable evening.

On Friday 30 June, the whisky journey continued at Dukkah, a beloved establishment on Florida Road. In this enchanting setting, participants embarked on a captivating dinner experience, immersing themselves in the captivating world of The Macallan.

Saturday 1 July was a highlight of the series, as guests enjoyed a curated experience at the prestigious Durban July. The Macallan transformed the event with its presence, offering exclusive whisky tastings and unforgettable moments of celebration amidst the excitement of the races.

To conclude the extraordinary series, Sunday 2 July saw a curated brunch at the esteemed Crane and Feather. Attendees revelled in an indulgent and relaxed atmosphere, savouring exceptional whisky pairings and bidding farewell to an unforgettable journey.

Commenting on the success of the event series, Thami Banda, brand ambassador at The Macallan, expressed: "We are delighted to have presented this exceptional whisky experience in Durban. Each event was meticulously designed to showcase the elegance, complexity, and craftsmanship of The Macallan. We are honoured to have shared these unforgettable moments with our guests."

The Macallan remains at the forefront of whisky excellence, consistently pushing the boundaries of taste and innovation. By hosting this exceptional series of events, The Macallan reaffirms its commitment to providing whisky enthusiasts with remarkable experiences that celebrate the artistry and passion behind every sip.

For further information, visit www.themacallan.com.

About The Macallan:

Founded in 1824, The Macallan is a revered name in the world of single malt whiskies. Situated in the heart of Speyside, Scotland, The Macallan is renowned for its unwavering dedication to craftsmanship and the use of the finest oak casks. With an exceptional portfolio of expressions, The Macallan continues to set new standards of excellence and captivate whisky connoisseurs around the globe.



