Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRBMi ResearchSwitch Energy DrinkBataHustle MediaFusionDesignSportsmans WarehouseThe BarDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Nestle increases local sourcing in South Africa with new processing plant

19 Jul 2023
By: Anait Miridzhanian
Swiss food company Nestle said on Tuesday it would be locally sourcing over 40% of raw materials for a new processing plant in South Africa to offset supply chain challenges and cut costs.
Nestle opened a processing unit for its coffee brand Nescafe on Tuesday in Hamanskraal. Source: Supplied.
Nestle opened a processing unit for its coffee brand Nescafe on Tuesday in Hamanskraal. Source: Supplied.

Nestle opened a processing unit for its coffee brand Nescafe on Tuesday at its factory in Hammanskraal near the capital Pretoria as it moves to tap into an increasing demand for coffee consumption in South Africa.

Massive slump

Nestle had said last month that it was ramping up local raw material sourcing in Nigeria and other African countries to reduce foreign exchange exposure.

Food producers in South Africa have been hit by a combination of long hours of power cuts forcing them to run expensive diesel generators and a massive slump in domestic currency making imports dearer.

Source: Reuters.
Nestle ramps up Nigeria raw material sourcing as forex squeeze bites

By 26 Jun 2023

Both issues are making the impact of higher food price inflation worse.

"Currently more than 40% of the raw material is locally sourced but you know the ambition," Carl Khoury, business executive officer at Nestle East and Southern Africa Region, told Reuters.

The company's communications executive Mota Mota said the plant would aim to reach 90% local sourcing in "the immediate near future."

Locally sourced

Nestle, which runs five factories in South Africa, already produces Cremora coffee creamer and Maggi instant noodles, with the raw materials for both are heavily sourced locally.

Its localisation efforts would also help to reduce environmental impact caused by imports, create employment and cut down on time to reach consumers, the company said.

Nestle saw an increased demand in the country since the Covid-19 pandemic, with around 75% of its revenues from east and southern Africa region coming from South Africa alone.

"Being close to the South African consumer means that we have a higher flexibility," Khoury said, adding it can quickly react to changing consumer trends.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: coffee, Nestle, factory, raw materials, Anait Miridzhanian



Related

Instant coffee still South Africa's favourite
BMi ResearchInstant coffee still South Africa's favourite13 Jul 2023
Source: Reuters.
South African factory activity contracts again in June - Absa PMI3 Jul 2023
Source: Reuters.
Nestle ramps up Nigeria raw material sourcing as forex squeeze bites26 Jun 2023
Innovative sustainability trends give South Africa's coffee industry a caffeine kick
Insight SurveyInnovative sustainability trends give South Africa's coffee industry a caffeine kick21 Jun 2023
Jacaranda Wine Estate has a number of wines to taste. Source: Karabo Ledwaba
Escape to Wellington: Western Cape's breathtaking haven7 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
South African business activity falls to almost two-year low - PMI5 Jun 2023
South African factory activity contracts for 4th straight month - Absa PMI
South African factory activity contracts for 4th straight month - Absa PMI2 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz