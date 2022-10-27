Industries

    SA's Pura Beverages lands distribution deal with Aldi in the US

    27 Oct 2022
    South African company Pura Beverages, the maker of Pura Soda and Pura Kids, has secured a national distribution deal with Aldi in the United States.
    Greig Jansen, founder and CEO, Pura Beverages. File photo
    Greig Jansen, founder and CEO, Pura Beverages. File photo

    The first shipment of Pura products consists of nine containers carrying 27,000 cases of Pura Soda. The product is set to hit the shelves of 2,200 Aldi stores nationally from January 2023, featured as part of Aldi’s Global Finds.

    “Wesgro has been a supporter of Pura Beverages for the last three years, it is fantastic to see this once-small business breaking into the USA market. We are excited to see export revenue starting to come back to the province. The USA remains a key trade partner for the Western Cape and has resulted in the creation of thousands of jobs,” says Wrenelle Stander, Wesgro CEO.

    Pura Soda shipment to Aldi. Source: Supplied
    Pura Soda shipment to Aldi. Source: Supplied

    Greig Jansen, CEO of Pura Beverages, comments, “This year our goal was to tackle the USA market and we are very grateful to Wesgro, US Aid and Trade Hub for helping us to achieve this ambitious goal. This is a personal and business milestone that we have had our sights set on for a while, and achieving this miles stone is just the beginning of our journey, taking our award-winning homegrown brand into the biggest beverage market in the world.

    "At the end of the day, our main aim is to help people live a little healthier, in an enjoyable way.”

    The company also grew its local business recently with a listing at Woolworths, which will see Pura Soda being made available at selected Woolworths stores countrywide.

    beverages, consumer packaged goods, Wesgro, food retail, Aldi, retail distribution, Greig Jansen, Pura Soda, Pura Beverages

