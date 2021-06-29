Nestlé's meat-free Harvest Gourmet range launches to restaurants

South Africa has moved to Adjusted Alert Level 4 for 14 days as the seven-day average of new daily Covid-19 infections nationally has overtaken the peak of the first wave in July last year, and will soon overtake the peak of the second wave experienced in January this year. The virulent Delta strain of the disease is responsible for the spike, President Cyril Ramaphosa said last night.
Inospace, the South African business park specialist, has acquired a new multi-let industrial property in Cape Town's northern suburbs. The property is Inospace's fifth acquisition this year.Issued byInospace
Currently available at Buns Out restaurants in Johannesburg, the Harvest Gourmet range comprises a burger, a schnitzel and chargrilled pieces. The products are suitable for vegetarians and flexitarians, but not vegans as they may contain egg.
While South Africa is a meat-loving nation, Nestlé says that a significant proportion of people would like to eat less meat than they currently consume, and almost half of those who identify as meat-eaters admit that they have bought plant-based meat alternative products over the past three months.
Harvest Gourmet Schnitzel. Source: Supplied
This shift in mindset, Nestlé adds, mirrors a growing global movement towards meat-free alternatives as consumers become more conscious of the health and environmental impacts of their food choices.
To meet this rise in demand for meat alternatives, the food company's network of over 300 experts – including food technologists, scientists, chefs and foodservice professionals – have worked together to perfect the taste, texture and appearance of products to provide menu options that do not compromise on flavour or experience.
“Nestlé’s new range of meat-free alternatives Harvest Gourmet provides an opportunity for South Africans to have access to tastier and healthier choices. The plant-based meal solutions product line comprises vegan burgers patties, schnitzels and chargrilled pieces which can be added to a variety of dishes including wraps, sandwiches, pasta dishes and salads,” says Shamir Sookdeo, business executive officer, Nestlé Professional, East and Southern Africa region.
