FMCG News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Covid-19

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Nestlé's meat-free Harvest Gourmet range launches to restaurants

29 Jun 2021
Nestlé Professional has launched its new meat alternatives product range Harvest Gourmet to the restaurant trade.

Harvest Gourmet Sensational Burger. Source: Supplied

Currently available at Buns Out restaurants in Johannesburg, the Harvest Gourmet range comprises a burger, a schnitzel and chargrilled pieces. The products are suitable for vegetarians and flexitarians, but not vegans as they may contain egg.

While South Africa is a meat-loving nation, Nestlé says that a significant proportion of people would like to eat less meat than they currently consume, and almost half of those who identify as meat-eaters admit that they have bought plant-based meat alternative products over the past three months.

Harvest Gourmet Schnitzel. Source: Supplied

This shift in mindset, Nestlé adds, mirrors a growing global movement towards meat-free alternatives as consumers become more conscious of the health and environmental impacts of their food choices.

To meet this rise in demand for meat alternatives, the food company's network of over 300 experts – including food technologists, scientists, chefs and foodservice professionals – have worked together to perfect the taste, texture and appearance of products to provide menu options that do not compromise on flavour or experience.

How to market meat-free to meat-eaters

Is it worth it for retailers to cater to the needs of this small segment of the population? And if so, how?...

By Tessa Nowosenetz, Issued by KLA 3 Jun 2021


“Nestlé’s new range of meat-free alternatives Harvest Gourmet provides an opportunity for South Africans to have access to tastier and healthier choices. The plant-based meal solutions product line comprises vegan burgers patties, schnitzels and chargrilled pieces which can be added to a variety of dishes including wraps, sandwiches, pasta dishes and salads,” says Shamir Sookdeo, business executive officer, Nestlé Professional, East and Southern Africa region.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!
Comment

Read more: vegetarian, Nestlé, meat alternatives, plant-based food

Related

Nescafé Gold partners with SA jewellery makers for winter campaign8 Jun 2021
Tractor OutdoorThe health bar that said "Baaa humbug" to a pandemic and went on to shine8 Jun 2021
How scientists make plant-based foods taste and look more like meat20 May 2021
Smarties celebrates sustainable packaging milestone with artist collab16 Apr 2021
Nestlé opens plant-based food factory in Malaysia8 Apr 2021
Is that a good egg? How chocolate makers rate on social and environmental measures6 Apr 2021
From crop to cup: Ricoffy beans now 100% sustainably sourced24 Mar 2021
Danone's CEO has been ousted for being progressive - blame society not activist shareholders23 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz