A new totally natural sparkling fruit water with 0 calories infused with real African fruit hits SA this summer

The natural sparkling fruit water range comes in three flavours; mandarin, lemon, and grapefruit. A1 Fruit Water is produced and proudly made in South Africa, delivering a healthy option for hydration this summer; as the range is sugar-free and contains zero calories. What’s even more desirable to the mindful-drinker, is that the range is also vegan, gluten free, diabetic-friendly, sweetener and preservative-free.A1 Fruit Water is designed to be enjoyed on the go or at home without the guilt! “Our target market is the millennial and Gen Z consumer, a group of highly conscious and discerning drinkers who care about what they put in their bodies and how their brands of choice impact the world around them. We’re meeting their need for healthy hydration, from a mindful brand who cares about the sustainability and future of Africa.” - Jan Strydom, operations manager at ONE54 South Africa.Beating to a local drum - uplifting local communities
As a brand, A1 Fruit Water aims to capture the rhythm and colours of the African continent while answering the sustainability call to live local and support local. As an enabler of community upliftment, the A1 Fruit Water product celebrates the diverse produce, cultures and tastes across the continent. The bright colours and premium look of the brand have been inspired by the A1 Fruit Water team’s passion for Africa.
A1 Fruit Water works with farming partners who are located in the sub-tropical mango and citrus producing region of Hoedspruit in the north of the country. Here, the supply chain and local factories are assisted by A1 Fruit Water through their purchasing of the by-product from the fruit concentrate manufacturing process and thus push the supply and demand for fruit produce in the area.
A1 Fruit Water has a strong passion not only for South Africa but for the African continent and seeing modern day Africa prosper. Through a partnership with African Wildlife Foundation (AWF), who ensure wildlife and wildlands thrive in modern Africa, A1 Fruit Water is supporting Africa sustainable growth. “When developing our supply chain for A1 Fruit Water we wanted to ensure that we got the best quality fruit but at the same time helping to build the local communities that we operate in. Aspirational brands from African produce is the core of what we do. In giving a voice to the African farming communities, sewing the roots of prosperity to provide a guaranteed income to local farmers.” - Jan Strydom, operations manager at ONE54 South Africa. Real African Fruit, a unique process to capture flavour!
The natural fruit infusion and flavours found in A1 Fruit Water are captured as a by-product during the fruit concentrate manufacturing process. This simply means all the amazing aromas and flavours are captured from real African fruit, that would normally go to waste. The fruit water extraction technology used by A1 is how the distinct natural and refreshing flavours are infused into A1’s A1 Fruit Water’s sparkling water range. By using this technology, it means that fruit by-products are utilised, further fuelling A1 Fruit Water’s commitment to supporting innovative local manufacturing and championing a better South Africa. Health is the new wealth
Globally, brands in this category are experiencing strong growth. South Africa is on the same course due to the rise of health-conscious consumers in the country. There has been a rise in the consumption of healthy drinks and the demand for conscious, local, sustainable brands. According to beveragedaily.com
consumers do not only want to devour products low in sugar, but they are looking for ingredients with health benefits.
There are already a small number of brands in the South African health drink market, but none are as African focused as A1 Fruit Water. The premium African design with focus on local farmers, real African fruit and selling points of zero-sugar, zero calories and preservative-free will give the brand a competitive advantage. What has it been like developing and launching a new product in lockdown?
As a result of Covid-19, the world has become a smaller place. Consumers have become more conscious of seeking out local products that are not only good for them but good for the planet. A1 Fruit Water is a bright, sustainable brand with a strong African heritage and design, set to excite and delight curious consumers who are exploring new products, new variants and new options. “Covid-19, whilst obviously impacting everybody on the globe in one way or another has however accelerated trends that were emerging over the last few years. Sustainability, local supply chains, health, and e-commerce are areas that are rapidly evolving around the globe and we feel that A1 Fruit Water captures these trends in a locally made guilt free sparkling water for the South African market, that can be sold through traditional and disruptive channels.” - Jan Strydom, operations manager at ONE54 South Africa
A1 Fruit Water has national ambitions but will launch with a focus on the Western Cape and Gauteng Provinces with products on shelves and online at Takealot.
A1 Fruit Water launches a natural, zero calories, sugar-free, great-tasting sparkling water infused with real African fruit into South Africa! Just in time for the summer heat – so make sure you get outdoors and choose Hydration by Nature, by picking up an ice cold A1 Fruit Water.
