Celebrating success: Brand Influence strikes Gold at Shop! Awards debut

Brand Influence, a prominent influencer marketing agency that focuses on authentic large-scale influence, is thrilled to announce its triumphant victory at the inaugural Shop! Awards in South Africa.

Celebrating Success: Brand Influence Strikes Gold

Brand Influence, a prominent influencer marketing agency that focuses on authentic large-scale influence, is thrilled to announce its triumphant victory at the inaugural Shop! Awards in South Africa. The agency came in first place and won the prestigious Gold Award in the Digital Campaign category for their outstanding work on the Avon Hydramatic Lipstick social influence campaign, which included 1000 nano/micro-influencers.

The Shop! Awards are the ultimate recognition of excellence in shopper marketing and showing sales conversions, celebrating creativity, innovation, and best practices. For the first time ever, the internationally recognised Shop! Awards made its debut in South Africa, and Brand Influence seized the opportunity to demonstrate its prowess on a global stage, earning a gold medal on their very first entry!

The Avon Hydramatic Lipstick campaign marked a groundbreaking moment for Brand Influence. The campaign revolved around the launch of Avon's Hydramatic Matte Lipstick, and Brand Influence, in collaboration with Avon, strategically engaged 1000 nano/micro-influencers, who played a pivotal role in executing an expansive product launch on social media.

This partnership with Avon showcased Brand Influence's ability to confidently orchestrate large-scale digital social influence campaigns, leveraging the combined power of 1000 influencers. This resulted in the creation of viral product awareness and substantial boosts in sales.

"We're absolutely thrilled by this achievement, and it's a moment of immense pride for our entire team. They are the ones who made this remarkable success possible. Together, we've turned our first awards entry into a Gold win! It marks the beginning of a journey filled with more successes and achievements." - Lori Weiner, co-founder of Brand Influence.

For more information on Brand Influence's services and campaigns, please visit www.brandinfluence.co.za

You can also visit our community platforms:

www.beautybulletin.com

www.brandadvisor.co.za

www.serviceinsider.co.za

Media Contact:

Lori Weiner (Co-founder)

Brand Influence

az.oc.ecneulfnidnarb@irol

084 488 8155