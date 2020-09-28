Win 1 of 10 BizListings through NSP Consultants

A recent special offer on Bizcommunity's entry-level business directory listing, The BizListing, received an unexpectedly generous response. An industry leader, recognising the benefit of a presence for small businesses on Biz, contacted us with a heartwarming offer of the purchase of 10 BizListings, as a donation to deserving SMEs.
The benefactress, Nishi Singh, is MD of NSP Consultants, a South African company helping organisations achieve business excellence through business services such as management, systems, processes and leadership consulting. Singh also chairs Ibasa KZN (Institute of Business Advisors South Africa) and is a board member of ABP (Association of BEE Professionals).Apply now to win a BizListing
NSP eligibility criteria:
Applicants should provide:
- Companies must be South African
- Minimum BEE Level 4
- QSE or EME category accreditation
If you’re an association, find out about taking out a BizListing bundle for your entry-level members. Open to companies and industry associations across 19 sectors. About BizListings:
- A minimum of 150-word bio about their company
- Number of employees
- High res logo (size: 225x225)
- Two high res images showing company, products, services or people (size: 970x300)
- List of services
- Social media links
- Phone contacts details
- Physical address for map
- Email here to provide above information for consideration
- The cost-effective, hassle-free web presence that puts your company at the heart of your business community.
- Provides great SEO on Google, high searchability on the site and can be upgraded to include additional releases at any time.
- You get a full-page BizListing for 12 months, including brand images, logo, company descriptor, contact info, website, social media links and Google map within our business directory in the targeted industries of your choice. View BizListing example
- To drive traffic to your BizListing, you could optionally add targeted banners on an industry website or within an industry newsletter of your choice or add a single or pack of press releases to promote your company’s services and news, published via industry sector front pages and newsletters.