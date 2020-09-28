Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Retailers News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

TFG takes over 382 Jet stores in SA - saving 4,800 jobs

28 Sep 2020
Edcon announced on Friday that the sale of parts of Jet to The Foschini Group (TFG) has been concluded. The transaction includes the transfer of 382 South African Jet stores and approximately 4,800 employees.

Credit: Blue Route Mall

TFG is home to a comprehensive portfolio of 29 retail brands – including Foschini, Sportscene, @Home and Totalsports – that trade in clothing, footwear, jewellery, sportswear, homeware, cellphones and technology products from value to upper market segments in more than 4,085 outlets across 32 countries.

"All essential requirements are fulfilled, and conditions met with the deal taking effect on 25 September 2020. The transaction confirms a significant achievement towards delivering the Edcon business rescue plan, with the saving of approximately 4,800 jobs and the transfer of about 382 stores in South Africa," Edcon's business rescue practitioners said.

TFG agrees to buy selected Jet stores and related assets for R480m

TFG has entered into an agreement to buy certain "commercially-viable stores and selected assets" of Jet from embattled Edcon for a cash purchase consideration of R480m...

13 Jul 2020


The practitioners added that, “Jet's vast footprint and brand recognition within the South African market will enable it to be part of a strategic asset to the TFG group thereby creating a robust platform for retail innovation and growth. Bringing together these two iconic brands will result in long-term value creation potential while preserving the heritage of the Jet brand as a leading value retailer.”

"It is pleasing that together with the management team and in close collaboration with TFG, we could conclude the transaction within two months of the announcement of the sale. Our determined efforts were directed to managing the interests of all stakeholders, including landlords and suppliers who will continue to have a measure of stability through this deal."

The parties will now focus on the finalisation of agreements for the rest of Africa. TFG hopes to acquire a total of 425 Jet stores across Southern Africa.

Employment and local procurement conditions


The Competition Commission recommended to the Competition Tribunal that the merger be approved with conditions relating to employment and local procurement. The Tribunal conducted virtual proceedings and heard submissions from the Commission, the merger parties as well as the South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) on Wednesday, 23 September.

According to the Tribunal, the conditions to the merger included TFG not retrenching any employees for two years and Edcon employees given preference should vacancies arise in the Jet business for three years from the merger implementation date.

Jet stores should also maintain almost the same ratio of procurement of products from South African manufacturers and suppliers as they did at the end of its preceding financial year. Also, they should endeavour to increase local products and suppliers.

5,200 jobs saved as Edcon concludes sale of parts of Edgars

Approximately 5,200 retail industry jobs will be saved, as Edcon announced this week that the sale of parts of the Edgars business in South Africa to Retailability Ltd has been implemented...

17 Sep 2020


Earlier this month, Edcon also announced the finalisation of the sale of parts of the Edgars business in South Africa to Legit owner Retailability Ltd.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: Edcon, Jet, clothing retail, TFG, Business rescue, fashion retail, SA retail, value retail

Related

The Crazy Store celebrates 400th store opening23 Sep 2020
Creativity on the march across the retail landscape21 Sep 2020
Game reveals innovative new retail concept in Gauteng17 Sep 2020
5,200 jobs saved as Edcon concludes sale of parts of Edgars17 Sep 2020
Ackermans to offer women's apparel up to size 5014 Sep 2020
Spanish fashion brand Desigual arrives in South Africa10 Sep 2020
Nominations now open for Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 20203 Sep 2020
Emerging designers called to enter PnP Clothing mentorship project1 Sep 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz