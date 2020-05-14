The world of digital in uncertain times

With few warning signs, and in a mind-bending and staggering short space of time, the human species, in a fight for survival, has been jolted into a state of isolation and social distancing.

The new normal

‘Netflix added 15.8 million subscribers, more than double the 7.2 million that was expected - a growth of more than 22% year over year.’ - The Verge

Global trends and recommendations

Short term sales activities as these, risk to drive bad-will, especially if you have an offline heavy business

Offering cost reductions for subscriptions people can’t use or watch due to the pandemic. i.e. gym memberships and sports streaming services.

Tactical campaigns that capitalise on the situation. This will damage your brand.

Increasing digital presence to reflect consumer behaviour (this is currently our only link to the outside world)

Maintain video investments to maintain brand (YouTube is a great platform for content creation over this time – dig through your archived game viewing material or recreate your favourite hotel menu dish that kept guests coming back)

Consider radio investments as more people travel by car than any other mean of transport (People are tuning in on average for around 1 hour and 46 minutes longer per week compared to the weeks prior to lockdown, according to new figures by GfK, released by Commercial Radio Australia)

Increase social and keep close eye on social listening (community management and being sensitive to what your followers are saying. Replicate that in your content. Listen, listen, listen)

Don’t be self-serving; don’t be cynical; don’t talk like an organisation. Do the right thing and keep doing it when this ends.

Now that we are all learning to adapt to this new reality, what has it done to the world of marketing and digital? How can brands adapt their messaging during this time of uncertainty?In this article, we will explore some of the digital marketing trends we are learning from other countries and how we should be communicating to maintain brand presence during this period of business unusual.Over the past few weeks, we have immersed ourselves in a world of webinars to try and remain in touch and stay informed.This hunger for information (and even misinformation at times) has brought on the sharp emergence of video conferencing apps. Facebook has launched Messenger Rooms. We have seen the meteoric rise of Zoom, although questions are being asked around possible security and privacy concerns. Others emerging in the wake of Zoom include, Skype Meet Now, Cisco Webex, Starleaf, Jitsi Meet…and yes, Google Hangouts is still around.Consumer behaviour has also changed rapidly. We are excessively consuming more digital content, all of the time. From streaming services to social media, digital is the new normal as to how we keep in touch and stay informed.The biggest contributor to the success of these subscription streaming services is content. Unique and in large supply.Dentsu Aegis Network (a multinational media and digital marketing communications company), advises that brands should refrain from following actions:In terms of risk diversion, the following media actions are recommended:All current marketing messaging needs to carry a high degree of empathy, showing a high level of understanding for the current consumer frame of mind. For the travel market, we need to look at how we maintain communication during this crises period.Craig Mawdsley, joint chief strategy officer at AMV BBDO, shared some wise words in a recent article published for Think with Google -Travel as we know it, may change forever…imagine a future reality of cross border travel with an ‘immunity pass’.‘As we emerge from months of social distancing, we might be craving human connections - cooking with nonnas in the Italian countryside, or meeting craftsmen in rural Rajasthan, or a family road trip to Niagara Falls. “People call it the great reset,” says Shoba Mohan, founder of Rare India. “It’s creating awareness for a better kind of travel.”’ - Vox, The era of peak travel is overCould we see the emergence of key opinion leaders (KOL) in the future of travel marketing? These are not influencers – the likes of Kardashians or Hollywood stars (who influence only in the digital world) – but rather thought leaders in a specific area that people trust (inside and outside the world of digital).Through this power of influence, we are able to deliver on the three R’s of influence marketing - reach, relevance and resonance. Targeted messages to selected audiences, in a tone that is engaging and memorable, leaving a brand mark for the time when we can all travel again.‘Some top travel KOLs include Murad Osmann, who has 4.1 million Instagram followers, and The Bucket List Family with 1.7 million Instagram followers. When it comes to industry executives or thought leaders, travel KOLs include Chip Conley, who founded Joie de Vivre Hospitality, a hotel and restaurant company.’ - Izea Influencer MarketingLocally, the opportunity could be to align with travel and tourism-related KOL’s such as professional wildlife photographers (Nelis Wolmarans, Professional Wildlife Photographer), respected maître d's, conservationists (Peter Chadwick, award-winning conservation journalist), game rangers (James Hendry, Wildlife TV Presenter) or local chefs (award-winning chef Nico Verster at Jamala Madikwe), for example.Although tourism is one of the hardest-hit sectors in this time of isolation, online marketing, and maintaining a digital brand presence for future clients, is crucial for the long term survival of any travel-related brand.As the world is turning to digital platforms to stay informed and connected, so should our marketing efforts be focussed on digital marketing to maintain brand awareness for when we can all travel again. Here are some of our recommendations…As owner-managed businesses, we will get hit harder than most, and only together can we navigate through the fear, and optimise our business for a new future.Start planning now for recovery. Keep investing in marketing.For now. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay connected.