Preparing for a post-Covid-19 era in the tourism industry

Our world has been turned upside down by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. It calls for innovation and smart solutions as we brace ourselves for the economic and social impact of the outbreak and the much needed social isolation.

Mariette du Toit-Helmbold

Airlines feel the brunt of Covid-19 travel bans The bill for the global economic impact of Covid-19 is mounting fast and one area of industry that is being hit particularly hard is the aviation sector. The International Air Transportation Authority (IATA) has estimated the global cost to the aviation sector to be as much as $113bn.

SA tourist attractions to be closed Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has instructed tourist attractions across the country to close following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a national lockdown from midnight on Thursday to curb the spread of Covid-19...

Surviving the Covid-19 outbreak: there's hope for humanity Amidst the panic and fear spread across the globe of the coronavirus pandemic, news outlets across the world have shared stories of hope and encouragement...

So here are a few things we recommend:

1. Develop a resilience plan that will help you survive the next few months



2. Develop a communications and social media plan that will keep your customers informed and hooked into your brand. Whatever you do, don’t bombard anyone with advertising or special deals now. You can do that later, or actually, just stop selling on social media altogether. Rather inspire. Tell stories. Be human and read the room.



3. Brainstorm and test innovative new ways of doing business in the short and longer-term. Involve your team (if you have one), your clients and your customers. Talk with people and find ways to build new partnerships and collaborations.



4. Develop your recovery plan now so that you are ready and able to hit the ground running when the crisis abates (and it will!). Try your best not to fall into old habits of communication and doing business post-Covid-19. You have a few weeks to really talk and listen to customers and make sure you turn this challenge into your opportunity.



5. Assess your brand’s online presence and customer journey to make sure it is fresh, user-friendly and effective not just for the weeks to come, but for the future. Be critical. Put yourself in the shoes of your customers and audiences. Start a podcast or a blog or a YouTube channel. Plan your content ahead. Get rid of jargon. Get real. Be sincere.



6. If you don’t get social media management and content creation, reach out and find someone who does. There are brilliant freelancers and online storytellers who are in great need for work now.

