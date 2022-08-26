Virtual Wellness Workshop helps solve the problem of picky eaters for parents

BabyYumYum.co.za partners with paediatric nutritionist and founder of Nutripaeds, Kath Megaw, to host a virtual Wellness Workshop on Saturday, 1 October 2022, to help parents tackle picky eating.

Over the past four years, BabyYumYum.co.za has successfully established itself as an industry leader in the online parenting space, as well as a credible source for expert advice, tips and tricks that have already helped thousands of moms, dads and caregivers to navigate tricky parenting situations.

It has long been the ethos of both BabyYumYum.co.za and Nutripaeds to collaborate with key players in their fields to make the everyday task of parenting easier – and their latest endeavour is no different.

Following the success of BabyYumYum.co.za’s recent Virtual Parenting Experience, which saw an incredible 10 000 parents online at one time, BabyYumYum.co.za and Kath Megaw are partnering to host a virtual wellness workshop on 1 October – just the first in a series of workshops that will focus on relevant topics presented by well-respected industry professionals.

Why picky eating?

While feeding your child might seem the most natural thing in the world, it can – and often does – become a battle. In fact, a survey by healthcare giant Abbott, which makes PediaSure and is the headline partner for the Picky Eaters Wellness Workshop, revealed that an incredible 68% of parents have become frustrated with their little one’s fussy eating.

Whether your child’s picky eating takes the form of avoiding certain food groups, a fear of trying new foods, texture aversion, allergies, lack of interest in eating or using food as a power struggle, there are expert-led solutions that can help.

“Nutrition plays a critical role in a child’s optimal early growth – 60% of adult height is achieved in a child’s first five years – and the main barriers to this include poor nutrition, feeding difficulties like picky eating and recurrent illness. PediaSure understands parents’ concerns and frustrations around picky eating and is partnering on this Wellness Workshop to help provide a solution to support growth and these feeding difficulties,” explains Tania Da Conceicao, Senior Brand Manager: Paediatric Portfolio for Abbott.

The one-day workshop will see 10 industry experts including speech, language & feeding therapist Sammy Hammond, parent-child expert Dr Jenny Rose and occupational therapist and infant specialist Meg Faure, taking to the virtual stage to offer insight, practical advice and much-needed support for parents struggling with picky eaters. Some of the topics covered over the course of the day will include the psychological impact of food battles, mindful eating, feeding therapy, nutritional rehab and why sometimes what your child needs is a ‘feeding holidays’.

“Virtual events like our Picky Eaters Wellness Workshop are changing the face of parenting in the best possible way, says BabyYumYum.co.za’s founder and Chief Mommy, Amanda Rogaly. “They provide a safe space for parents to come together and connect to a community, and the success of our recent Virtual Parenting Experience has already proven it to be a winning blueprint.”

How to book

Tickets for the Picky Eaters Wellness Workshop cost R250 each and are available from Quicket. Tickets go on sale from 29 August 2022.

