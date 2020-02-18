Infectious Diseases News South Africa

Health facilities on high alert to deal with coronavirus

Although there are no reports or suspected cases of the coronavirus in South Africa, all the country's health facilities are on high alert to deal with any eventuality.
Image source: Getty/Gallo
“In addition, South Africa has developed and distributed clinical guidelines and case definitions to doctors and nurses in both the public and private sectors,” said Cabinet in a statement.

In addition, the country’s ports of entry are on high alert while health professionals are conducting temperature screening for all international travellers. Meanwhile, provinces have activated outbreak response teams, and are on high alert to detect and manage inadvertent cases that may arise in the country.

A number of hospitals have also been identified across the country as centres to quarantine and treat anyone who may be infected with the coronavirus.

Cabinet also said the government is closely monitoring the situation in China, through the Asian country's embassy in Pretoria, “We are confident that we are prepared to evacuate students and other South African citizens currently in Wuhan, China, should the need arise,” Cabinet said.
SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
