Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bateleur Brand PlanningThe Media KrateAfricaScope/GeoscopeOFM RadioTalkwalkerHelmGagasi FMPrimedia BroadcastingWunderman ThompsonTractor OutdoorSmoke Customer IntelligenceBurnesseoJacaranda FMMultiChoice Connected VideoShowmaxEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Trade Marketing Manager Johannesburg
  • Digital Content Producer - Multimedia Cape Town
  • Digital Strategist Johannesburg
  • Media Owner Sales Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Desk Reporter - Freelance Pool Johannesburg
  • Executive Producer - Freelance Pool Johannesburg
  • Bulletin Editor - Freelance Pool Johannesburg
  • Sub Editor - Freelance Pool Johannesburg
  • Content Rights Specialist Johannesburg
  • Camera Operator and Video Editor Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    INMA unveils 30 rising stars in news media with young professionals awards

    30 Sep 2022
    The International News Media Association (INMA) has announced its list of 30 young professionals it considers to be stars in the news media industry for 2022.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The “30 Under 30 Awards” competition is part of INMA’s Young Professionals Initiative and received a record 216 applicants in July and August. This is the third year INMA has run the global competition.

    With an additional category for this year, members of the association’s Young Professionals Committee reviewed applications and voted on five award recipients in six categories: Advertising, Data, Newsroom, Reader Revenue, Leadership, and Product.

    Criteria for selection included being under 30 years of age, early career achievements, insights into innovation, ability to influence, and likely management skills.

    Winners in each of the six categories, coming from 19 countries, are:

    Advertising

    • Sofia Dahlström, interim director of ad operations, Schibsted Marketing Services, Sweden
    • Trey Dean, regional advertising director, Gannett, United States
    • Sarah Glenn, ad operations manager, Alabama Media Group/Advance Local, United States
    • Hesty Utami, programmatic lead, Emtek Digital, Indonesia
    • Shreyashi Shetty, senior officer, Times of India, India

    Data

    • Gabriella Caimmi, senior optimisation analyst, Financial Times, United Kingdom
    • Meera Panchal, group data strategist, News UK, United Kingdom
    • Arvind Subramanian, product manager, The Hindu Group, India
    • Dick van Klaarbergen, data analyst B2C, Mediahuis Noord, The Netherlands
    • Gabriel Zanlorenssi, infographics editor, Nexo Jornal, Brasil

    Leadership

    • Anna-Katharina Kölbl, head of business development, News Media, Funke, Germany
    • Paul Ostwald, lead new markets, Ringier, Switzerland
    • Kaushala Ratnayake, head of strategy, Bauer Media UK, United Kingdom
    • Kamaria Roberts, deputy director of local news transformation, American Press Institute, United States
    • Julia Tran, chief operating officer, Medienhaus Aachen, Germany

    Newsroom

    • Eduardo Barroeta, content director, <i>Republica.gt</i>, Guatemala
    • Dan Lutaaya, journalist, <i>24/7</i>, Uganda
    • Glenn McConnell, political reporter, <i>Stuff</i>, New Zealand
    • Aminata E. Sanyang, journalist, <i>Gambia Radio and Television Services</i>, Gambia
    • Andrea Thiis-Evensen, podcast producer, <i>NewsCast</i>, Australia

    Product

    • Sarah Cavender, social product manager, Cox First Media, United States
    • Rijul Chatterjee, senior product manager, HT Digital Streams, India
    • Taishi Ikai, software engineer, Nikkei, Japan
    • Gabriella Vukelic, social media editor, Newsday, United States
    • Katriina Wallinmaa, development manager, Sanoma Media, Finland

    Reader Revenue

    • Felix Cheng, sssistant manager, Digital Marketing, South China Morning Post, Hong Kong
    • Devina Heriyanto, membership manager, Project Multituli, Indonesia
    • Emily McBurney, audience & acquisition manager, Nine, Australia
    • Mary-Katharine Phillips, associate director, Engagement, Wall Street Journal, United States
    • Chitranshu Tewari, product and revenue lead, Newslaundry, India

    “Our industry needs continuous fresh looks and approaches to problems in all corners of the business: advertising, data, leadership, product, newsroom, and reader revenue,” said Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA.

    “With this ‘30 Under 30 Awards’ competition, INMA wants to elevate young professionals in our industry — precisely the people who can bring us those fresh and new ideas. These winners are the future media leaders within our member companies and INMA.”

    NextOptions
    Read more: media, news, INMA, stars, Earl J. Wilkinson

    Related

    Source:
    Daily Maverick wins 2 of 6 Wan-Ifra's 2022 Digital Media Awards Worldwide categories6 hours ago
    Source: Supplied. From left is Regina Reyes, Faith Zaba and Diana Mokalled.
    Wan-Ifra Women in News Editorial Leadership Award announces 2022 laureates1 day ago
    Source:
    Global media leaders expected at WOO APAC Forum1 day ago
    Source © Bennian
    APO Group announces partnership with EIB Network2 days ago
    Part 1: Colombia's advertisers recognise their agencies great work
    Part 1: Colombia's advertisers recognise their agencies great work26 Sep 2022
    Source: Supplied.
    World News Day to be commemorated across the world26 Sep 2022
    #LetsTalkDigital: Zumi Njongwe from Nestlé talks digital transformation
    #LetsTalkDigital: Zumi Njongwe from Nestlé talks digital transformation22 Sep 2022
    Source © LinkedIn The Media24 building in Cape Town
    Fin24 rebrands to News24 Business22 Sep 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz