INMA unveils 30 rising stars in news media with young professionals awards

The International News Media Association (INMA) has announced its list of 30 young professionals it considers to be stars in the news media industry for 2022.
The “30 Under 30 Awards” competition is part of INMA’s Young Professionals Initiative and received a record 216 applicants in July and August. This is the third year INMA has run the global competition.
With an additional category for this year, members of the association’s Young Professionals Committee reviewed applications and voted on five award recipients in six categories: Advertising, Data, Newsroom, Reader Revenue, Leadership, and Product.
Criteria for selection included being under 30 years of age, early career achievements, insights into innovation, ability to influence, and likely management skills.
Winners in each of the six categories, coming from 19 countries, are:
Advertising
- Sofia Dahlström, interim director of ad operations, Schibsted Marketing Services, Sweden
- Trey Dean, regional advertising director, Gannett, United States
- Sarah Glenn, ad operations manager, Alabama Media Group/Advance Local, United States
- Hesty Utami, programmatic lead, Emtek Digital, Indonesia
- Shreyashi Shetty, senior officer, Times of India, India
Data
- Gabriella Caimmi, senior optimisation analyst, Financial Times, United Kingdom
- Meera Panchal, group data strategist, News UK, United Kingdom
- Arvind Subramanian, product manager, The Hindu Group, India
- Dick van Klaarbergen, data analyst B2C, Mediahuis Noord, The Netherlands
- Gabriel Zanlorenssi, infographics editor, Nexo Jornal, Brasil
Leadership
- Anna-Katharina Kölbl, head of business development, News Media, Funke, Germany
- Paul Ostwald, lead new markets, Ringier, Switzerland
- Kaushala Ratnayake, head of strategy, Bauer Media UK, United Kingdom
- Kamaria Roberts, deputy director of local news transformation, American Press Institute, United States
- Julia Tran, chief operating officer, Medienhaus Aachen, Germany
Newsroom
- Eduardo Barroeta, content director, <i>Republica.gt</i>, Guatemala
- Dan Lutaaya, journalist, <i>24/7</i>, Uganda
- Glenn McConnell, political reporter, <i>Stuff</i>, New Zealand
- Aminata E. Sanyang, journalist, <i>Gambia Radio and Television Services</i>, Gambia
- Andrea Thiis-Evensen, podcast producer, <i>NewsCast</i>, Australia
Product
- Sarah Cavender, social product manager, Cox First Media, United States
- Rijul Chatterjee, senior product manager, HT Digital Streams, India
- Taishi Ikai, software engineer, Nikkei, Japan
- Gabriella Vukelic, social media editor, Newsday, United States
- Katriina Wallinmaa, development manager, Sanoma Media, Finland
Reader Revenue
- Felix Cheng, sssistant manager, Digital Marketing, South China Morning Post, Hong Kong
- Devina Heriyanto, membership manager, Project Multituli, Indonesia
- Emily McBurney, audience & acquisition manager, Nine, Australia
- Mary-Katharine Phillips, associate director, Engagement, Wall Street Journal, United States
- Chitranshu Tewari, product and revenue lead, Newslaundry, India
“Our industry needs continuous fresh looks and approaches to problems in all corners of the business: advertising, data, leadership, product, newsroom, and reader revenue,” said Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA.
“With this ‘30 Under 30 Awards’ competition, INMA wants to elevate young professionals in our industry — precisely the people who can bring us those fresh and new ideas. These winners are the future media leaders within our member companies and INMA.”