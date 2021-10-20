Rural communities to benefit from oxygen and training partnership

With an estimated half a million people in peri-urban and rural communities set to benefit, Air Liquide is supplying Unjani Clinics (Unjani) with oxygen for medical use and training to their medical staff.

Unjani Clinics is a network of black women-owned and operated primary healthcare clinics that provide accessible, affordable and quality healthcare to communities in low income areas.Thanks to their proximity with communities, Unjani Clinics provide local holistic primary healthcare services for their patients, and in most cases eliminate the need for transfers and cost of travel to other healthcare facilities.Within the framework of this agreement, Air Liquide will supply oxygen for medical use and provide training and know-how to medical staff to use the equipment, across the network of clinics."We provide primary care facilities with the necessary oxygen equipment for the treatment of acute diseases at the clinics," says Natasha Naidoo, managing director, VitalAire South Africa"In addition, we train nurses on how to use equipment and that is how we, as VitalAire, demonstrate care for patients and support communities," she adds."Building expertise and empowering nurses on the use and application of oxygen therapy, not only builds capacity in their immediate environment, but contributes to South Africa's transformation programmes on empowering young black women," says Lynda Toussaint, Unjani Clinics MD.This partnership is being executed through Air Liquide's subsidiary, VitalAire, and will see see Air Liquide expand access to oxygen therapy to Unjani's network of 92 primary care clinics across South Africa.