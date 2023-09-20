WPP launches Screaming Creativity podcast hosted by Rob Reilly

WPP premiered its new video podcast series,Screaming Creativity season one, hosted by WPP's chief creative officer, Rob Reilly, on 19 September.

(Image supplied) WPP's Screaming Creativity is hosted by WPP's chief creative officer, Rob Reilly

“My entire creative philosophy is built on ideas landing loudly in culture and spreading like crazy," says Reilly.

"This first season will mainly focus on industry leaders and rising stars, but will also include the occasional surprise guest from the entertainment world. It should be a fun listen for the audience,” he adds.

The podcast will inform, entertain and inspire listeners through frank conversations on creativity in all its forms, covering a range of topics, including the creative journeys of guests, breakthrough career moments, the impact of technology on creativity, the ever-evolving industry landscape and much more.

In each episode, Reilly will be joined by influential leaders from across the creative industries to engage in thoughtful, candid conversations. Guests include Manuel Arroyo - chief marketing officer of The Coca-Cola Company, Fernando Machado - chief marketing officer of NotCo, Kathleen Hall - Microsoft chief brand officer, and Marlon Wayans - actor, producer, writer and comedian; amongst others.

Screaming Creativity is produced by WPP and Hogarth and edited by BCW, with artwork and branding by Ogilvy. The series was recorded at Spotify’s studios in Manhattan.It is available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Google Podcasts, Spotify – in video where available – and on WPP’s YouTube channel.

Episodes