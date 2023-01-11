NYF announces Health Awards jury and student competition

The New York Festivals (NYF) Health Awards have announced the 2023 NYF Health Awards Grand Jury.

The Health Awards jury of respected international healthcare advertising leaders and creatives are representative of 15 countries on 6 continents.

The Grand Jury panel is comprised of 100+ creatives who are some of the most innovative minds in healthcare advertising and their extensive industry experience has been recognised for exceptional achievement within the industry.

“2023’s Health Awards Grand Jury reflects the diverse range of talent prevalent in today’s healthcare advertising and marketing space,” said Lauren Murray, associate executive director of the NYF Health Awards. “I’m thrilled these prominent executives are sharing both their time and industry expertise.”

To showcase the 2023 NYF Health Grand Jury, Ogilvy Health New York chief creative officer, Adam Hessel, met with six of 2023’s jurors for a “Grand Jury sit down” to discuss working in the healthcare space.

Within the series of interviews, Hessel shines a spotlight on the future of healthcare advertising, emerging technological mediums, and solicits advice from the panel on behalf of fellow industry creatives.

Panellists include:

Nicholas Capanear, executive craft director at Eversana Intouch

Mateus Coelho, associate creative director at TBWA\Chiat\Day

Josh Grossberg, executive creative director at McCann Health

Renata Maia, EVP, group creative director at Area 23

Patrick Moos, executive creative director at VMLY&R Health

Roberto Vilhena, SVP, creative director at FCB Health New York

Student competition

NYF and Ogilvy Health have partnered to create the first NYF Health Student Challenge.

For this challenge, entrants will be asked to create a new social campaign for A Walk on Water (AWOW)—a non-profit organisation dedicated to honouring athletes with unique needs through surf therapy.

Students will be provided with a brief and the work will be judged by Hessel, the NYF Health Awards Executive Jury president and the NYF Health Executive Jury. The 2023 NYF Health Student Challenge winner will receive an NYF Health Awards trophy and be provided with a paid internship at Ogilvy Health New York.

“As a supporting partner, Ogilvy has really stepped up to offer a double win for the student entrants. Adam’s idea to supply a brief to showcase student work and offer the winner the opportunity for a paid internship at Ogilvy Health New York truly supports the next generation as they advance into the healthcare advertising industry,” said Scott Rose, executive director, NYF Health Awards.

The final deadline to enter the NYF Health Awards is 3 March 2023. For more information on the 2023 NYF Health competition and to enter, go here.