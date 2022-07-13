Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Association for Communication and AdvertisingTopco MediaEverlyticIndaba Billboards & MediaV5 DigitalSprout Performance PartnersPrimedia OutdoorKaya 959TenacityPRTalkwalkerMachine_JCDecaux AfricaM&C Saatchi AbelJuta and CompanyHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Mid-level Designer and Animator Johannesburg
  • Search Engine Marketing Specialist Johannesburg
  • Designer Cape Town
  • Mid-Senior Search Engine Marketing Manager Johannesburg
  • Freelance Senior Designer Cape Town
  • Art Director - M/W to Senior Johannesburg
  • Freelance Senior Art Director Cape Town
  • Freelance Senior Conceptual Art Director Cape Town
  • Deputy Creative Director Cape Town
  • Traffic Assistant Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Good things never get old: Bokomo turns 100 years young

    13 Jul 2022
    Breakfast brand, Bokomo is turning 100 this year and to celebrate this huge milestone, a special TV commercial was created by Mullen Lowe for brand owner PepsiCo Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).
    Source: © Bokomo Celebrating its 100th year, Bokomo launched a new TVC: Good Things never grow old
    Source: © Bokomo Bokomo Celebrating its 100th year, Bokomo launched a new TVC: Good Things never grow old

    Showcasing lovable characters that illustrate how wisdom gained over the years is wisdom shared, the TVC takes you on a journey of discovery that shows a precious relationship between a grandfather and his granddaughter, where the grandfather shares beautiful moments, imparting some valuable wisdom to his granddaughter, which she eventually shares with her pet duck.

    “The story really demonstrates that good things never grow old and strongly resonates with us as a legendary brand that has been feeding the nation for over 100 years,” says Martin Neethling, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo SSA.

    “Although Bokomo might be turning 100, none of its values grow old. And that’s why Bokomo is celebrating being 100 years young. Bokomo believes in growing goodness and that the good things in life never grow old,” Neethling adds.

    ”This TV commercial shows good wisdom being shared across generations,” Neethling concludes.

    TVC Creative Credits

    • Agency: Mullen Lowe
    • ECD: Kirk Gainsford
    • Strategist: Sarah Dexter
    • Client service: Sarah Dexter
    • Creative group head: Jenny Glazier
    • Creative group head: Jeanine Gomes
    • Producer: Riska Emeran, Keyana Govender
    • Production: Made Films
    • Director: Danny Hynes
    • Producers: Mel Curtis, Dumisani Mvumvu
    • Editor: Jade De Jager
    • Music: Johnny de Ridder
    NextOptions
    Read more: retail, Bokomo, advertising campaign, TVC, Martin Neethling, PepsiCo sub-Saharan Africa



    Related

    Source: © H&M The Angels' family, Mavuso Mbutuma, Martin Magner, Nash Mariah and Jana Babez, H&M's South Africa family featured in its My chosen family campaign
    H&M's global Pride campaign 2022 celebrates chosen families10 Jun 2022
    Supplied. The WeBuyCars campaign with comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout has enjoyed huge reaction
    WeBuyCars Flip It campaign gets the laughs - and results9 Jun 2022
    Source: © cottonbro
    Pivoting to changing customer behaviours online5 May 2022
    Machine_ celebrates another PepsiCo SSA pitch win
    Machine_Machine_ celebrates another PepsiCo SSA pitch win11 Apr 2022
    Image supplied: 'Plastic Blood' campaign seeks to bring attention to microplastics found in human blood
    'Plastic Blood' exposes microplastics found in human blood8 Apr 2022
    Source: Supplied
    PepsiCo invests in green energy procurement in Gauteng30 Mar 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz