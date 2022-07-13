Good things never get old: Bokomo turns 100 years young

Breakfast brand, Bokomo is turning 100 this year and to celebrate this huge milestone, a special TV commercial was created by Mullen Lowe for brand owner PepsiCo Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

Showcasing lovable characters that illustrate how wisdom gained over the years is wisdom shared, the TVC takes you on a journey of discovery that shows a precious relationship between a grandfather and his granddaughter, where the grandfather shares beautiful moments, imparting some valuable wisdom to his granddaughter, which she eventually shares with her pet duck.

“The story really demonstrates that good things never grow old and strongly resonates with us as a legendary brand that has been feeding the nation for over 100 years,” says Martin Neethling, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo SSA.

“Although Bokomo might be turning 100, none of its values grow old. And that’s why Bokomo is celebrating being 100 years young. Bokomo believes in growing goodness and that the good things in life never grow old,” Neethling adds.

”This TV commercial shows good wisdom being shared across generations,” Neethling concludes.

