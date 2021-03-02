Dentsu International partners with Malaria No More UK to 'Draw The Line Against Malaria'

Powerful multi-platform collaboration of Dentsu agencies in Africa, Europe and the US asks young people from across the African continent and globally to 'Draw The Line Against Malaria' and call on leaders to end malaria in a generation.

Campaign creative and strategy led by Isobar Amsterdam.

Digital platform showcases a fresh new universal visual language made up of lines, symbols and patterns, called 'Muundo', for a digitally connected generation.

The 'Draw The Line Against Malaria' campaign is part of Dentsu's $5m pro bono partnership with Malaria No More UK and commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that disruption to malaria diagnosis and treatment could lead to thousands of additional deaths across the African continent.