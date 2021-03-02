White Square announces jury for 2021 festival

One of the largest creative festivals in Europe - White Square international advertising festival - announced the jury. Over 1000 entries implemented during the recent year by agencies and brands in the field of marketing and advertising from all over the world participate in the festival annually.
Representatives of more than 30 countries, including Germany, France, Sweden, Italy, the USA, Spain, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Baltic region, MENA region and many others are fighting over White Square festival awards annually. In 2020 entries from Peru, Brazil, Chile, Cyprus and China took part in the contest for the first time.
In 2021 contest entries of White Square international advertising will be judged by seven jury line-ups that according to international standard are represented by real stars of global communication industry both from international network and local independent agencies with numerous prestigious global creative awards, including more than 400 Cannes Lions in total as well as reach judging experience at the leading international advertising festivals.
Main jury line-ups were formed according to competences and will evaluate all the entries at White Square festival: Creativity, Branding, Marketing & Marketing Effectiveness, Media, Digital, Craft. There are 129 nominations in total that are relevant to global industrial market. Mass Media jury line-up will give an independent assessment of entries from the standpoint of industrial media. The main award of the festival – Grand Prix – will be decided by special Grand Jury team consisting of the chairmen and co-chairmen of jury and the line-up will be announced on the eve of the judging.
The 2021 White Square international advertising festival jury
Creative Jury
- Ralf Heuel, chief creative officer & partner, Grabarz & Partner (Germany)
- Merlee Jayme, global president, Dentsu Mcgarrybowen (Philippines)
- Andrey Gubaidullin, founder and creative director, Voskhod (Russia)
- Ergin Binyildiz, chief creative officer, Havas Creative Group Turkey (Turkey)
- Marin Kostov – Muro, executive creative director, All Channels Communication Group (Bulgaria)
- Dmitry Apolenis, creative director and co-owner, AIDA Pioneer Branding & Creative (Belarus)
- Dave Douglass, partner and executive creative director, Anomaly Toronto (Canada)
- Lili Jiang, group creative director, Cheil Worldwide (Hong Kong)
- Manuel Wenzel, executive creative director, TBWA Zurich (Switzerland)
- Alexey Fedorov, executive creative director, BBDO Moscow (Russia)
- Pancho Cassis, partner and global chief creative officer, David the Agency (Spain)
- Eugene Ivasyuk, creative director, Isobar / Forte Grey (Ukraine/Minsk)
- Vitaly Kokoshko, producer in advertising and founder, Kinograf (Ukraine)
Branding Jury
- Xavier Esclusa Trias, founder; chief creative officer and graphic designer, Twopots design studio (Spain)
- Patric Franz, senior art director, 72andSunny Amsterdam (Netherlands)
- Michael Wilk, global executive director, Serviceplan (Germany)
- Olga Oleinik, managing partner and creative director, AVC (Belarus)
- Sergio Spaccavento, chief creative officer, Conversion E3 (Italy)
- Raushan Sultanov, creative director, Depot (Russia)
- Kaarel Kala, art director, Not Perfect Tallinn (Estonia)
- Denis Shlesberg, co-founder and executive creative director, Artonica (Russia)
- Dmitry Peryshkov, co-founder and creative director, DDVB (Russia)
- Temur Sadi, design director, MA’NO Branding Agency (Uzbekistan)
- Witalij Jackiewicz, creative director, PG Brand Reforming Company (Poland / Belarus)
Marketing Jury
- Ali Rez, regional executive creative director, Impact BBDO (UAE)
- Jim Seath, strategic creative director, White Rabbit (Hungary)
- Yevgeniy Kostylev, executive creative director, GForce / Grey (Kazachstan)
- Momchil Zakhariev, creative director, NEXT-DC (Bulgaria)
- Daniel Ottoni, chief creative officer, TracyLocke Brasil (Brazil)
- Folker Wrage, president, Leavingstone International (Switzerland)
- Pancho González, co-founder and chief creative officer, Inbrax (Chile)
- Nuno Leal, creative director, Partners (Portugal)
- Ilya Provkin, co-creative director, ARK Group (Russia)
- Igor Efimov, strategic planning director, Em:g (Russia)
- Olga Sharatuta, founder and director, RedMe (Russia)
- Hayk Simonyan, CEO and founder, Doping (Armenia)
Media Jury
- Andy Upton, managing partner and strategy, OMD EMEA (United Kingdom)
- Sven Luka, creative strategist and partner, Imagine / TBWA (Estonia)
- Eugenia Lysenko, chief business development officer, OMD (Russia)
- Dimitris Vayas, chief executive officer, PHD (OMD) (Russia)
- Audrius Feigelovicius, managing director, Ambition DDB (Lithuania)
- Maciej Lissowski, chief operating officer, Pathfinder 23 (Poland)
- Sherman Winfield, executive creative director, VMLY&P (USA)
Digital Jury
- Corey Cruz, creative director, Wunderman Thompson (Singapore)
- Chacho Puebla, co-founder and partner, 23Rios Craftbeer (Spain)
- Markus Daubenbuechel, managing creative cirector, Ex Scholz & Friends (Germany)
- Ioana Enache, group creative director, MRM (Romania)
- Vladilen Sitnikov, chief creative officer, POSSIBLE group Moscow (Russia)
- Kestrel Lee, Lighthouse Independent Media (Philippines)
- Anoorupa Bose, art director, Optimist Agency (Estonia)
- Anatoliy Davydov, creative director, Leo Burnett (Ukraine)
- Illia Kukharau, creative director, getbob digital agency (Belarus)
Mass Media Jury
- Ghada Azzi, managing editor, ArabAd (Lebanon)
- Angel Guerrero, founder, president and editor-in-chief, Adobo Magazine, (Philippines)
- Alexander Demidovich, head of advertising agency department, TUT.BY (Belarus)
- Rahul Puri, editor-in-chief, Agency Reporter (India)
- Gasper Meden, journalist, Marketing Magazine (Slovenia)
- Hando Sinisalu, founder, Best Marketing (Estonia)
- Miriam Astesani, founder, Pubblicità Creative (Italy)
- Alexander Holovan, creative director, IQ Harvest (Russia)
- Pongpiti Phasukyud (Pert), founder, Adaddictth (Thailand)
*Changes and additions to the jury are possible
The judging process of evaluation of the entries will take place in early June in online conference format. An intense business program of the festival is scheduled on 9-10 June 2021. Winners of White Square 2021 will be announced during the award ceremony on 11 June and will be broadcasted and all the participants will be provided with online access.
The festival is organised by Association of Communications and Marketing Agencies of Belarus. ACMA is a member of the largest international association in Europe EACA (European Association of Communications Agencies). ACMA is a strategic partner of ACAR (Association of Communication Agencies of Russia), VRK (All-Ukrainian Advertising Coalition), RAMU (Russian Association of Marketing Services) and CAA (China Advertising Association).
Call for entries for White Square 2021 is open, entries are accepted online until 17 May 2021.
For more, go to https://adfest.by/