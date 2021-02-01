Q&A: Chris Gotz and Paul Newman on OFyt remaining independent and true to core mission

Old Friends Young Talent's (OFyt) National Creative Director Chris Gotz and CEO Paul Newman discuss the company's recent decision to remain independent, how they are staying true to their core mission of finding and encouraging talent that has been denied the normal "privileged" entrance to advertising, as well as the impact of Covid-19 and the outlook of the advertising industry for 2021...