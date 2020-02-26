Burger King celebrates all of SA's Phillip de Wets

Cheeky creative campaign demonstrates burger chain's long-term commitment to SA

In a cheeky demonstration of its long-term commitment to South Africa, leading burger chain, Burger King has announced that all customers named Phillip (or Philip, or even Phillipa) de Wet, will receive a lifetime voucher for one free Whopper – to be redeemed at any time, in any existing or future national store.The campaign is in response to a seemingly negative article questioning the future of the brand locally, following the announced acquisition of Burger King South Africa by Africa-focused private equity firm, Emerging Capital Partners (ECP).“While many brands may see these types of articles as reputational risk, we see them as a challenge – one that we confidently accept!” says Juan Klopper, Chief Operating Officer of Burger King South Africa, who goes on to explain: “Firstly, we’d like to put on record that this is in no way a personal attack on the media; it’s a positive gesture that demonstrates our continued commitment to South Africa and proves that we’re here for the long haul. It’s also just a nice opportunity to reward our loyal customers named Phillip de Wet.“Secondly, it’s our way of correcting some general misperceptions that may exist out there about Burger King and its bright South African future. So to clarify: We remain a profitable and growing business, with 100 new stores in the pipeline nationally, and – more importantly – we remain a responsible employer, dedicated to reducing our country’s growing unemployment rate through continued skills development and the growth of our national Burger King footprint.”So how do you redeem a voucher? Klopper says it’s as easy as going into any Burger King store nationwide and presenting your ID to prove that you are, in fact, a deserving Phillip, Philip, or Phillipa de Wet. “We’d also love to have an open and honest conversation – over a Whopper, of course – with the inspiration of our campaign, to demystify any misconceptions and hopefully grow our Phillip de Wet fanbase.”