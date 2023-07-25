Most Read
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Cannes Lions
More...Submit news
The Creative Circle Full Circle: Happening today!
The Creative Circle Full Circle is taking place today at 3pm at the Vodacom Dome at Vodaworld, in Midrand.
The event features the country’s top international 2023 jurors from this year’s Cannes Lions, who will review the latest marketing and advertising trends, insights, learnings, what it takes to win globally, and what happens in the judging rooms. SpeakersThe line-up includes:
- Ann Nurock, trend spotter
- Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer FCB and 2023 Radio & Audio Cannes Lion president
- Kabelo Moshapalo, chief creative officer Ogilvy SA and Film Lion judge
- Thabang Lehobye, head of design FCB and Design Lion judge
- Khensi Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank
- Andisa Ntsubane, managing executive: Brand, marketing and communications, Vodacom
- Roanna Williams, chief creative officer, Net#workBBDO and Creative Circle chairperson
- Loyiso Twala, chief creative officer McCann
NetworkingAfter the main event, join the speakers and panelists for networking and discussion in a convivial environment over snacks and drinks.Tickets are available through Webtickets. All proceeds go back into the industry towards bursaries and Blackboard.Bizcommunity is the media partner to the Creative Circle SA for the Full Circle event.
For more:
- Cannes Lions special section and search
- More info: Google News, Cannes Lions Twitter
- Official site: http://www.canneslions.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Read more: advertising, marketing, Vodacom, Cannes Lions, Roanna Williams, Ogilvy SA, Bizcommunity, creative industry, Ann Nurock, Andisa Ntsubane, Tseliso Rangaka, Kabelo Moshapalo, FCB, Thabang Lehobye, Cannes trends