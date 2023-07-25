Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

HOT 102.7FMBroad MediaHumanzBurnesseoeatbigfishDelta Victor BravoMultiChoiceVega SchoolAPO GroupStyle IDKeys CommunicationsBMi ResearchAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingProvantageRed & YellowEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Cannes Lions Special Section

latest news | videos | www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn | rss

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Cannes Lions

The Creative Circle Full Circle: Happening today!

25 Jul 2023
The Creative Circle Full Circle is taking place today at 3pm at the Vodacom Dome at Vodaworld, in Midrand.
The Creative Circle Full Circle: Happening today!

The event features the country’s top international 2023 jurors from this year’s Cannes Lions, who will review the latest marketing and advertising trends, insights, learnings, what it takes to win globally, and what happens in the judging rooms. SpeakersThe line-up includes:

  • Ann Nurock, trend spotter
  • Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer FCB and 2023 Radio & Audio Cannes Lion president
  • Kabelo Moshapalo, chief creative officer Ogilvy SA and Film Lion judge
  • Thabang Lehobye, head of design FCB and Design Lion judge

Tseliso Rangaka is chief creative officer of FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer. Source: Supplied.
#Cannes2023: Tseliso Rangaka on the Mount Olympus of advertising

By 4 hours ago

PanelThe panelists include:

  • Khensi Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank
  • Andisa Ntsubane, managing executive: Brand, marketing and communications, Vodacom
  • Roanna Williams, chief creative officer, Net#workBBDO and Creative Circle chairperson
  • Loyiso Twala, chief creative officer McCann
The Creative Circle Full Circle: Happening today!

NetworkingAfter the main event, join the speakers and panelists for networking and discussion in a convivial environment over snacks and drinks.Tickets are available through Webtickets. All proceeds go back into the industry towards bursaries and Blackboard.Bizcommunity is the media partner to the Creative Circle SA for the Full Circle event.

For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

NextOptions
Read more: advertising, marketing, Vodacom, Cannes Lions, Roanna Williams, Ogilvy SA, Bizcommunity, creative industry, Ann Nurock, Andisa Ntsubane, Tseliso Rangaka, Kabelo Moshapalo, FCB, Thabang Lehobye, Cannes trends



Related

Tseliso Rangaka is chief creative officer of FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer. Source: Supplied.
#Cannes2023: Tseliso Rangaka on the Mount Olympus of advertising4 hours ago
The new ad says camping is for everyone. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheCampaign: Hi-Tec brings new perspective with load shedding campaign1 day ago
Harnessing technology to boost financial literacy among South Africa's youth
The Innovator TrustHarnessing technology to boost financial literacy among South Africa's youth21 Jul 2023
The professor died on Wednesday at 80.
Prof Kole Omotoso and Vodacom's YeboGogo star dies21 Jul 2023
Diana Springer has been appointed as head of brand and marketing. Source: Supplied.
Standard Bank appoints Diana Springer as head of brand and marketing21 Jul 2023
#BehindtheSelfie: Grant Pleming, managing director of The Racket Club
#BehindtheSelfie: Grant Pleming, managing director of The Racket Club20 Jul 2023
Source: © 123rf Roan Mackintosh, MD - Africa at Incubeta, re-visits his 2023 BizTrends predictions
#BizTrends: 6 pitfalls tripping up your digital marketing plans18 Jul 2023
Why top companies use MyBroadband to reach South African ICT executives
Broad MediaWhy top companies use MyBroadband to reach South African ICT executives18 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz