SA moves to Alert Level 4 as Delta variant takes holdSouth Africa has moved to Adjusted Alert Level 4 for 14 days as the seven-day average of new daily Covid-19 infections nationally has overtaken the peak of the first wave in July last year, and will soon overtake the peak of the second wave experienced in January this year. The virulent Delta strain of the disease is responsible for the spike, President Cyril Ramaphosa said last night.
Inospace's latest acquisition set to become a micro-logistics and distribution parkInospace, the South African business park specialist, has acquired a new multi-let industrial property in Cape Town's northern suburbs. The property is Inospace's fifth acquisition this year. Inospace
- Black women entrepreneurs to get a boost from NEF
- Digital marketing is a pandemic hero, but CMOs need support
- StarFM goes live on 1 July
- #YouthMonth: Jawitz Properties' Abdul Aregbeshola shares his strategies for success in property
- Savanna Premium Cider flexes its muscles by bringing home 2 International Cannes Lions Awards
- Crocs partners with SA queer creatives on Pride campaign
- Inefficient vaccine rollout puts alcohol industry on the back foot - trade associations
Official Cannes representative Ster-Kinekor, Creative Circle and Bizcommunity present Cannes Trend Talks 2021
Ster-Kinekor, the official Cannes Lions representative in South Africa, along with Bizcommunity, online media partner to Ster-Kinekor and Creative Circle, invite you to Cannes Trend Talks 2021 presented by Ann Nurock.
Join us for our very first virtual event where we take our annual look into growing creative trends and insights curated and presented by Ann Nurock. The sessions will include discussions with this year’s South African judges who will share their experiences and insights to some of the world’s winning creative work.
22 July 2021 | 2pm | R150 per ticket
Secure your ticket at moc.rokenikrets@sklatdnertsennac
Presented by Ann Nurock in association with:
- Film Lions juror: Brett Morris
- Media Lions juror: Tanya Schreuder
- Entertainment Lions for Sport juror: Bryan Habana
- Print and Publishing Lions juror: Nkgabiseng Motau
- Radio and Audio Lions juror: Lufuno Mavhungu
- Industry Craft Lions: Steph van Niekerk
