Official Cannes representative Ster-Kinekor, Creative Circle and Bizcommunity present Cannes Trend Talks 2021

30 Jun 2021
Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
Ster-Kinekor, the official Cannes Lions representative in South Africa, along with Bizcommunity, online media partner to Ster-Kinekor and Creative Circle, invite you to Cannes Trend Talks 2021 presented by Ann Nurock.

Join us for our very first virtual event where we take our annual look into growing creative trends and insights curated and presented by Ann Nurock. The sessions will include discussions with this year’s South African judges who will share their experiences and insights to some of the world’s winning creative work.

Save the date and book now:
22 July 2021 | 2pm | R150 per ticket
Secure your ticket at moc.rokenikrets@sklatdnertsennac

click to enlarge

Presented by Ann Nurock in association with:
  • Film Lions juror: Brett Morris
  • Media Lions juror: Tanya Schreuder
  • Entertainment Lions for Sport juror: Bryan Habana
  • Print and Publishing Lions juror: Nkgabiseng Motau
  • Radio and Audio Lions juror: Lufuno Mavhungu
  • Industry Craft Lions: Steph van Niekerk




For more:
Bizcommunity.com
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Read more: Ster-Kinekor, Creative Circle, Cannes Lions, Bizcommunity

