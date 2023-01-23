Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Joe PubliceMediaTractor OutdoorPrimedia OutdoorWunderman ThompsonJacaranda FMDemographicaAdvertising Week AfricaMachine_Insight SurveyMultiChoiceMediaHeads 360DentsuMeltwaterBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing & Media Company news South Africa

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Joe Public named Agency of the Year by Marklives

23 Jan 2023
Issued by: Joe Public
Joe Public named Agency of the Year by Marklives - Powered by 947.
Source: Herman Manson, Marklives
Source: Herman Manson, Marklives

#1. Joe Public

Over the course of the 2022, Pepe Marais, Joe Public co-founder and integrated GCCO, was inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame, while art director Raphael Janan Kuppasamy received the 2022 Loeries Young Creatives Award [read more about him in our Young, Gifted & Killing It December 2022 interview]. Client Chicken Licken walked away with the 2022 Loeries Brand of the Year at the same event [it was also our #AgencyLeaders 2021 Most Admired Brand]. Joe Public also did away with the United in its name, rebranding simply to Joe Public.

The agency, which is 63% black- and 26% black-female-owned, recorded revenue growth of 25% over the course of 2022, and also grew its profit by 40% year on year. It expanded geographically to KwaZulu-Natal, retained all of its top-tiered clients and added new business of R40.5m. It also secured the Nedbank Digital business. Other account wins through late 2021 and 2022 included Good Hope FM, Hansa (December 2021) and Woolworths (October 2021).

Scopen’s 2021/22 AgencyScope South Africa report named the agency as its Agency of the Year and its No. 1 Attractive Agency for clients, as well as the Best Agency to Work for in SA.

“We do formal relationship surveys with 14 of our top clients that account for 90% of our revenue,” says Gareth Leck, Joe Public co-founder and GCEO. “The average survey score in the period under review was 81%, scoring in the excellent relationship range.”

Going back to the awards side, Joe Public was ranked the No. 1 Creative Agency in the MEA region for four consecutive years (2018–2021) at The Loeries [the final rankings for Loeries 2022 should be out end of this month]; the Ciclope Agency of the Year for the fourth year in a row; and The One Show 2022 Middle East & Africa Independent Agency of the Year. In the 2022 WARC Creative 100 rankings, Joe Public United was ranked the 36th Most Creative Agency Overall globally and was the only agency to make the top 50 from the African continent, coming in as the No. 1 Agency in Africa.

NextOptions
Joe Public
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
Read more: Joe Public, Pepe Marais, Gareth Leck, Agency Of The Year, Marklives

Related

Levergy closes out 2022 as double Agency of the Year
LevergyLevergy closes out 2022 as double Agency of the Year6 Dec 2022
Cell C and Joe Public get Mzanzi spinning
Joe PublicCell C and Joe Public get Mzanzi spinning14 Nov 2022
Big John beats ya'hunga with Chicken Licken's new ad
Joe PublicBig John beats ya'hunga with Chicken Licken's new ad11 Nov 2022
Joe Public ranked number 1 agency at 2022 Pendoring Awards
Joe PublicJoe Public ranked number 1 agency at 2022 Pendoring Awards10 Nov 2022
Joe Public's Pepe Marais inducted in Hall of Fame at Loeries 2022
Joe PublicJoe Public's Pepe Marais inducted in Hall of Fame at Loeries 202213 Oct 2022
Loeries 2022 final award winners announced!
Loeries 2022 final award winners announced!7 Oct 2022
SA and Joe Public feature in D&AD Annual rankings
SA and Joe Public feature in D&AD Annual rankings30 Sep 2022
Source © Adobo Magazine South Africa is ranked 13th overall in the Cannes Lions rankings
Cannes Lions Rankings: SA up one position to 13th15 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz