Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comBrand South AfricaESETKantarTopco MediaIMC ConferenceGrey AfricaMann MadeKLAOgilvy South AfricaSilversoftSpark MediaRX AfricaTechsys DigitalThe SpaceStationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing & Media Interview South Africa

Menu

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Mid Level Marketing Manager Cape Town
  • PPC Manager Cape Town
  • Finishing Manager Johannesburg
  • Head of Sales - Digital Johannesburg
  • Conceptual Graphic Designer/Art Director Johannesburg
  • Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Editorial Intern Cape Town
  • Digital Graphic Designer Pretoria
  • Editorial Intern - Lifestyle Department Cape Town
  • Food Editor Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa

    Advertise on Bizcommunity
    Enquire

    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    EXCLUSIVE: Why Geometry Cape Town joins forces with VMLY&R SA

    20 Sep 2021
    Evan-Lee CourieBy: Evan-Lee Courie
    Matthew van der Valk, executive creative director at Geometry, shares why the Cape Town team have joined VMLY&R South Africa.
    Matthew van der Valk, executive creative director at Geometry
    Matthew van der Valk, executive creative director at Geometry

    BizcommunityCan you tell us how this integration between Geometry Cape Town and VMLY&R SA came about?


    The integration between the teams was part of a Global WPP decision that would see the merging of the complementary skill sets that the two companies have. For us, this is simply an opportunity to unlock the next stage of evolution in omnichannel brand ecosystems.
    EXCLUSIVE: VMLY&R SA to work with Geometry Cape Town
    EXCLUSIVE: VMLY&R SA to work with Geometry Cape Town

    By Evan-Lee Courie 16 Sep 2021


    BizcommunityWhat was the reason for this?


    Globally, WPP has recognised that the two companies already have confluences that can be used to amplify existing collaborations on brands within each of the companies’ stables. Notably, we have been collaborating for the past year on British American Tobacco to innovate in the category and bring safer alternatives to market.

    BizcommunityIf I'm correct, this forms part of the expansion of VMLY&R’s service offering. What will Geometry Cape Town be contributing?


    Correct. The Geometry team will bring extensive experience in regulated industries as well as full marketing mix solutioning. A key part of this will be strengthening the trade offering, as well as bringing in more below-the-line experience, strengthening the existing commerce offering and developing effective business growth drivers.

    BizcommunityI believe 35 team members will be integrating into VMLY&R. What does this mean for the organisational structure of Geometry Cape Town?


    Essentially it means a bigger team, but the same dream. In terms of the structure, VMLY&R has been growing exponentially over the last year so the additional hands and minds couldn’t have come at a better time for VMLY&R. We are also able to “make the circle bigger” since each of the individuals within the now bigger team holds their own portfolios and responsibilities.

    BizcommunityWill VMLY&R be involved in any way with Geometry Cape Town?


    Geometry Cape Town essentially becomes part of the integrated VMLY&R team. The integration means that together we are re-tooled to service both the current and future needs of consumers. Among other things, this means turning brands into experiences, design into demand, innovation into products and retail into immersion.
    Geometry Cape Town joins forces with VMLY&R SA
    Geometry Cape Town joins forces with VMLY&R SA

    9 Sep 2021


    BizcommunityDoes this mean that there's a shift in the strategy?


    Rather than a shift in strategy, it is an acceleration in strategy where we find ourselves with greater capacity to drive our goals forward and develop new creative solutions to help businesses, their people and their brands grow in challenging times.

    Bizcommunity Could you share any plans of projects that Geometry Cape Town will be involved in under the VMLY&R brand?


    Expanding on this new skillset and thought leadership that Geometry brings to VMLY&R, a first step will be information sessions with key clients. The aim is to empower clients with new perspectives to solve challenging business problems in a more integrated way.

    Essentially, we have the opportunity to look at all our clients and the gaps that they are experiencing across their businesses and produce more integrated solutions that are people forward and drive growth end-to-end.
    Evan-Lee Courie
    Evan-Lee Courie's articles

    About Evan-Lee Courie

    Editor: Marketing & Media; Head of Content for Entrepreneurship
    To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
    Comment

    Read more: Evan-Lee Courie, service offering, Matthew van, Geometry, VMLY&R SA, VMLY&R Commerce, channel agnostic, Geometry Cape Town

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz