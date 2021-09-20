Pamro's 22nd conference almost here

There are six weeks until The Pan African Media Research Organisation's (Pamro) 22nd annual conference. Pamro's aim this year is to offer a bigger, better, bolder conference, within the virtual space.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and another uncharacteristic year leading to the second virtual conference, the organisation has recognised the need for adapting to change while still ensuring that the industries zest for knowledge is accommodated.
Pamro’s virtual conference will take place from 26 October to 28 October - meetings will commence from 11am to 2pm South African time. Delegates will have front screen seats to presentations from global brands operating in Africa, real-life case studies from the continent, and Q&A sessions where a lot of the learning takes place.
“We believe Pamro’s annual conference is the gold standard in the latest Africa and international media trends and industry information. Last year over 700 delegates joined our conference. This year, so far, we've had over 100 registrations. There's still time, and we urge you to join the brightest minds in media and get a fresh perspective on communicating with your audience, implementing content, marketing, distribution and digital strategy. Our theme this year is ‘Finding certainty in uncertain times through measurement’ and I look forward to hosting you there,” said Sifiso Falala, president of Pamro.
The daily sessions will cover a variety of topics from elevated media practice in Africa, consumer behaviour insights, global media trends and challenges, to research methodologies, and strategic recommendations, as well as case studies presented by numerous thought leaders and captains of industry.
Each session will be 20 minutes with an additional 10 minutes apportioned to Q&A.
“Once again Pamro is delivering a stellar speaker line-up for delegates this year. The quality of material submitted by organisations so far has been truly amazing, making it difficult to select the final programme. Our delegates are in for a line-up that will be both stimulating and exciting … everything that makes a conference worth attending. Furthermore we know this will assist them in their business roles in the industry,” said Jennifer Daniel, executive director of Pamro.
What to expect from the discussions
Big data on its own makes no sense without 'small panels' and sophisticated algorithms. The future of measurement will include more modelling and be less dependent on individual respondent media consumption behaviour. The question is why measurement must evolve this way, the litany of reasons include fragmented media consumption, respondents cannot answer accurately, gaps in data, challenges in linking devices to people, privacy issues. Big data is the only way to measure granularity. This session looks at what hybrid systems could look like including panel plus modelling. The session will be presented Robert Rudd and Brenda Wortley from 3M3A Team.
Millennials and Gen Z are poised to drive the crypto revolution in Africa. If Africa can be the next frontier of global development and economic growth, solving many challenges - a job which may have to fall on the shoulders of Africa's youth, is necessary. Millennials and Gen Z are well on their way to solving challenges related to exchange rate policies, high inflation rates, and currency devaluations. Having already adopted mobile money through Mpesa, EcoCash, GCash and Tigo Pesa, Africa's youth have also shown an enthusiasm to adopt cryptocurrencies. For this tech-savvy youth of approximately 500m, crypto is a more reliable alternative in an unstable and volatile economy. Using Nielsen's Ad Intel Insights, Pamro monitored the buzz around ‘crypto’ across seven key African markets. For audience, sentiment, topics, themes, and trends in the crypto revolution this session is not to be missed. Presented by Noah Makholwa, digital manager at Nielsen.
