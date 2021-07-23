Call for papers for the 22nd Pamro All Africa Media Research webinar

Pamro is pleased to announce its 22nd annual conference that will run over three days in October. The virtual conference will explore the theme: "Finding certainty in uncertain times through measurement" and is free to all delegates.
The conference will host research experts from across Africa and the rest of the world, who will come together to exchange knowledge and to learn from one another’s successes and failures. The ultimate goal of the event and the organisation is to harmonise research methodologies and encouraging excellence in the industry.
In line with this, Pamro invites individuals or institutions to submit their entries. If selected, they will be required to present findings from media audience research activities and/or relevant case studies, to the Pamro audience. Each presentation will be 45 minutes, with a 15 minute Q&A session.
Papers on measurement innovation, research-on-research, cross-platform analysis and best practice from professionals in the field of data analytics will be vetted according to their relevance to the industry. Although case studies are welcome, they need to convey findings that are of value to the broader research community.
Only papers sent to the PAMRO executive director will be accepted. Contact Jennifer Daniel (before 4 September 2021.
For more, go to [[www.pamro.org
.