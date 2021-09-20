All the winners from the Royalty Soapie Awards

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being successfully deployed in the global retail sector, but it needs to be used carefully in the South African context, taking into account specific market characteristics.ByWendy Tembedza
On 16 September 2021, Netflix announced a commitment of $400,000 (R5.5m) in the form of a grant and creation of scholarships to extend the support for Black representation in the film and TV industry to the creative ecosystem in South Africa.
Everything has changed. That is a given. And so when Net#work BBDO moved into their new offices and started unpacking the 27 years of awards haul for the shelves, the leadership team had, well, a meltdown.
Pick n Pay Smart Shopper has finally regained its position as the most used loyalty programme in South Africa, nudging the Clicks ClubCard programme into second place after three consecutive years in the top spot.
Geometry's Cape Town team have joined VMLY&R South Africa, expanding VMLY&R's service offering and creating the means for the company to be even more channel-agnostic. Jarred Cinman, CEO of VMLY&R South Africa, shares more.ByEvan-Lee Courie
The Clicks Group has said that its total South African Special Risks Insurance Association (Sasria) claim related to the civil unrest in July amounts to R726m, comprising loss of stock of R522m (carrying value of R334m), replacement of fixed assets of R182m (carrying value R61m) and other costs of R22m.
The fifth Royalty Soapie Awards (RSA) were announced at the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo on the 18 September 2021.
The gala event was hosted by actress Enhle-Mbali Mlotshwa and comedian and radio personality, Felix Hlophe. TV and radio personality Candice Modiselle handled the red carpet duties.
Founder and CEO of RSA, Winnie Ntshaba, “My heartiest salutation to all the winners tonight, these awards recognise and celebrate the diligence and devotion to your craft. Notwithstanding the difficult period we find ourselves in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we still managed to attain a lot. It is through film and television that life becomes, and for that, we thank our cast and crew who continue to redefine, reinvent and reimagine their crafts for the viewers.”
The awards ceremony was attended SA celebrities including: Thembi Seete, Linda Mtoba, Thuli Phongola, Phuthi Kgomo, Khaya Dladla, Tumi Morake, Sophie Ndaba, Mduduzi Mabaso, Emmanuel Castis, Vusi Kunene.
The 5th Royalty Soapie Award winners are:
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION: Binnerlanders
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM: DiepCity
OUTSTANDING EDITING TEAM: The Queen
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION: uBettina Wethu
OUTSTANDING CASTING: DiepCity
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING & EDITING: Getroud met Rugby
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY: Imbewu
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING: Gomora Season 2
OUTSTANDING WARDROBE: The Estate
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM: The Estate
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR: Emmanuel Castis as Sergio de Freitas in Binnelanders
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Elizabeth Serunye as principal in Skeem Saam
OUTSTANDING ONSCREEN COUPLE: Zolisa Xaluva and Thembi Seete as Melusi Dlamini and Gladys Dlamini in Gomora Season 2
OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER: Nompumelelo Vilakazi as Sne Gwala in DiepCity
OUTSTANDING YOUNG PERFORMER: Ditebogo Ledwaba as Mbali in Generations: The Legacy
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR: Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga in The Estate
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS: Lusanda Mbane as Boniswa Langa in Scandal
OUTSTANDING MALE VILLAIN: Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso in Generations: The Legacy
OUTSTANDING FEMALE VILLAIN: Jessica Nkosi as Thando Sebata in The Queen
OUTSTANDING DAILY TV DRAMA: DiepCity
VIEWER’S CHOICE: MOST POPULAR SHOW: Skeem Saam
VIEWER’S CHOICE BEST ACTOR: Chrispen Nyathi as Charleston Ncube inDiepCity
VIEWER’S CHOICE BEST ACTRESS: Lebohang Mpyana as Khelina Maponya inDiepCity
SOCIAL COHESION RECOGNITION AWARD: Suidooster
BACKGROUND ACTOR: Themba Sibanyoni as Sanger in Diepcity
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS RECIPIENT: Dr Lillian Dube
The red carpet and awards ceremony will be broadcast on SABC 1. on the 2 October 2021 at 7.30 pm.
