All the winners from the Royalty Soapie Awards

The fifth Royalty Soapie Awards (RSA) were announced at the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo on the 18 September 2021.

The 5th Royalty Soapie Award winners are:

The gala event was hosted by actress Enhle-Mbali Mlotshwa and comedian and radio personality, Felix Hlophe. TV and radio personality Candice Modiselle handled the red carpet duties.Founder and CEO of RSA, Winnie Ntshaba, “My heartiest salutation to all the winners tonight, these awards recognise and celebrate the diligence and devotion to your craft. Notwithstanding the difficult period we find ourselves in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we still managed to attain a lot. It is through film and television that life becomes, and for that, we thank our cast and crew who continue to redefine, reinvent and reimagine their crafts for the viewers.”The awards ceremony was attended SA celebrities including: Thembi Seete, Linda Mtoba, Thuli Phongola, Phuthi Kgomo, Khaya Dladla, Tumi Morake, Sophie Ndaba, Mduduzi Mabaso, Emmanuel Castis, Vusi Kunene.BinnerlandersDiepCityThe QueenuBettina WethuDiepCityGetroud met RugbyImbewuGomora Season 2The EstateThe EstateEmmanuel Castis as Sergio de Freitas in BinnelandersElizabeth Serunye as principal in Skeem SaamZolisa Xaluva and Thembi Seete as Melusi Dlamini and Gladys Dlamini in Gomora Season 2Nompumelelo Vilakazi as Sne Gwala in DiepCityDitebogo Ledwaba as Mbali in Generations: The LegacyAubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga in The EstateLusanda Mbane as Boniswa Langa in ScandalVusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso in Generations: The LegacyJessica Nkosi as Thando Sebata in The QueenDiepCitySkeem SaamChrispen Nyathi as Charleston Ncube in DiepCityLebohang Mpyana as Khelina Maponya in DiepCitySuidoosterThemba Sibanyoni as Sanger in DiepcityDr Lillian DubeThe red carpet and awards ceremony will be broadcast on SABC 1. on the 2 October 2021 at 7.30 pm.