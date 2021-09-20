Industries

All the winners from the Royalty Soapie Awards

20 Sep 2021
The fifth Royalty Soapie Awards (RSA) were announced at the Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo on the 18 September 2021.
The gala event was hosted by actress Enhle-Mbali Mlotshwa and comedian and radio personality, Felix Hlophe. TV and radio personality Candice Modiselle handled the red carpet duties. 

Founder and CEO of RSA, Winnie Ntshaba, “My heartiest salutation to all the winners tonight, these awards recognise and celebrate the diligence and devotion to your craft. Notwithstanding the difficult period we find ourselves in due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we still managed to attain a lot. It is through film and television that life becomes, and for that, we thank our cast and crew who continue to redefine, reinvent and reimagine their crafts for the viewers.”

The awards ceremony was attended SA celebrities including: Thembi Seete, Linda Mtoba, Thuli Phongola, Phuthi Kgomo, Khaya Dladla, Tumi Morake, Sophie Ndaba, Mduduzi Mabaso, Emmanuel Castis, Vusi Kunene. 



The 5th Royalty Soapie Award winners are:


OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION:              
Binnerlanders

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM:
DiepCity

OUTSTANDING EDITING TEAM:               
The Queen                                        

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION:
uBettina Wethu

OUTSTANDING CASTING:                                               
DiepCity                            

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING & EDITING:
Getroud met Rugby

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY:
Imbewu

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING:                       
Gomora Season 2

OUTSTANDING WARDROBE:
The Estate

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM:                      
The Estate

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR:                      
Emmanuel Castis as Sergio de Freitas in Binnelanders

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Elizabeth Serunye as principal in Skeem Saam

OUTSTANDING ONSCREEN COUPLE:
Zolisa Xaluva and Thembi Seete as Melusi Dlamini and Gladys Dlamini in Gomora Season 2

OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER:
Nompumelelo Vilakazi as Sne Gwala in DiepCity

OUTSTANDING YOUNG PERFORMER:
Ditebogo Ledwaba as Mbali in Generations: The Legacy

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR:
Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga in The Estate

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS:
Lusanda Mbane as Boniswa Langa in Scandal

OUTSTANDING MALE VILLAIN:
Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso in Generations: The Legacy

OUTSTANDING FEMALE VILLAIN:
Jessica Nkosi as Thando Sebata in The Queen

OUTSTANDING DAILY TV DRAMA:
DiepCity

VIEWER’S CHOICE: MOST POPULAR SHOW:
Skeem Saam

VIEWER’S CHOICE BEST ACTOR:
Chrispen Nyathi as Charleston Ncube in DiepCity

VIEWER’S CHOICE BEST ACTRESS:
Lebohang Mpyana as Khelina Maponya in DiepCity

SOCIAL COHESION RECOGNITION AWARD:
Suidooster

BACKGROUND ACTOR:
Themba Sibanyoni as Sanger in Diepcity

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS RECIPIENT:
Dr Lillian Dube

The red carpet and awards ceremony will be broadcast on SABC 1. on the 2 October 2021 at 7.30 pm.
