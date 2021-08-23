Pamro to host 22nd annual conference in October - virtually

The Pan African Media Research Organisation (Pamro) the industry forum for organisations operating in the media research, measurement, and analytical space, is hosting its 22nd annual conference. Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, it will be the second virtual conference, taking place over three days (26-28 October 2021).
The conference is aimed at all professionals and businesses interested in best practice in the media research industry. This includes research providers, media owners, marketers, brand managers, and advertising executives. During the conference, Pamro will facilitate a meaningful exchange of knowledge, between the brightest minds in global and African thinking.
Media experts will openly share successes, challenges and even failures in a quest to help delegates learn from one another in order to build better strategies for doing business in Africa. The conference allows the sharing of invaluable insights from leading players, ultimately assisting in improving the industry as a whole.
“This wealth of information comes at a pivotal time where we, as an industry, have had to navigate the challenges of an evolving media landscape as well as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on how we conduct business. In addition, advancements in technology have changed the media landscape and consumer behaviour. The goal of Pamro is to harmonise research methodologies, consolidating the most meaningful data available in order for the industry as a whole to benefit from a harmonious and sound methodological approach. We believe that this will ultimately assist in finding certainty in uncertain times through measurement,” says Sifiso Falala, president of Pamro.
Conference sessions will encompass a variety of formats including panel discussions, case studies, presentation of papers and outcomes from media audience research activities. Topics will range from elevated media practice in Africa, consumer behaviour insights, global media trends and challenges, to research methodologies, and strategic recommendations.
“Africa is the next big destination of the world’s economic focus. The topic of navigating the challenges of Covid and its impact on how we conduct business will also be addressed, as brands will share their forecasts post-lockdown,” explains Falala.
“We look forward to hosting companies and agencies presenting their latest findings around the theme ‘finding certainty in uncertain times through measurement’. Our line-up promises highly informative presentations from global brands operating in Africa, with real life case studies from the continent, thought provoking insights and valuable Q&A sessions valuable to all.
“Join the brightest minds in media, research, advertising, branding, marketing, public relations, and get a fresh perspective on communicating with your audiences, implementing content, marketing, distribution and digital strategy,” concludes Falala. Register now
For more information, go to www.pamro.org
.