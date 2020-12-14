Bizcommunity's festive thank you to the SA business community

Since March 2020 when Covid-19 first turned business on its head, Bizcommunity has been the place where virtual business gets done, fully set up to seamlessly steer your business communications through the challenges of lockdowns, meltdowns and new remote working norms.
And through it all we have been proud and heartened by the resourcefulness, proactivity and creativity shown by stakeholders at every level of South Africa's amazing business communities.
Your purposeful thought-leadership, crowd-sourced collaborations and all-round Keep Calm and Carry On attitudes have set global benchmark examples across every sector of the economy.
Which is why we've made this video to acknowledge that:
"We see you, we salute you, we thank you, for giving it your all and making a difference big or small. Your light and your leadership light up our community.
The end of 2020 is almost in sight.
At Biz all will be business as usual throughout December, but there are a few important dates you might want to diarise:
Sending out love and blessings For a meaningful, healthy, hopeful and connected festive season One and all
