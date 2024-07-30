Zuru launches animation studio and new toy line with Eggy Wawa

Zuru, one of the world’s largest toy manufacturers has launched a new animation studio, Zuru Studios with new series and toy line, Eggy Wawa, designed to help young kids come out of their shells by encouraging their natural curiosity.

Image supplied

Now available in South Africa, the Eggy Wawa series has debuted on YouTube with 47 episodes and the accompanying toy line features characters from the series. This is the first of several planned new animations with corresponding toys.

New videos are posted regularly and are currently available in English with Spanish with German to follow in 2025.

The preschool series Eggy Wawa follows four kids and their teacher, Sheldon the elephant, as they explore and learn alongside Eggy Wawa, the magical eggs that reveal surprises and solutions to different questions.

Eggy Wawa toys collection

The first Eggy Wawa toys collection to be available in South Africa will feature the characters, music, and different elements from the show including Zuru’s Learn at School, Learn in the Bath, and Learn in the Farm Eggy Wawa-themed eggs which are expected to be at major retailers from July.

The toys will draw on Zuru’s popular Surprise Egg range, with the approximately 30cm eggs filled with toys related and between 30 to 60 surprises in each relating to the episodes, including the characters in the animations.

“As a company Zuru prides itself on developing innovative products and combining an animation series with a range of toys further extends our values of the pursuit of excellence,” says Glenn Ambrose, country manager at Zuru. “It’s a really cute series and the Eggy Wawa toys are just as cool as the show, with the eggs doing all sorts of fun things.”

He said that the series is designed to help kids come out of their shells by encouraging their natural curiosity. “The content is specifically created for pre-schoolers with safe and familiar faces guiding kids to try new things.”

“The series was created by 120 crew professionals in three countries over 18 months with the aim of developing the Zuru studio into a creative powerhouse,” Ambrose explains. “Theo Baynton, Zuru Studios Creative Director, is behind the series, his kids also voiced some of the characters.”

He adds that the combination of the animation series with a toy range really brings a world of imagination and fun together to capture more of the pre-school market in South Africa. “There are several animations in the pipeline with a toy range in the coming years and as a company we’re looking forward to setting new benchmarks in the animation industry which tell stories that inspire, entertain and educate,” he adds.

“With increased consumer demand for toys that are not only fun but also sensory and educational, Zuru, one of the largest toy companies in the world is at the forefront of this trend, capitalising on the growing desire for meaningful play experiences,” he explained. “Zuru is committed to making shows that are fun and good for kids’ brains.”