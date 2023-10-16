Zeitz Mocaa announces collaboration with celebrated artist Athi-Patra Ruga ahead of 2024 Gala

Pictured: acclaimed South African artist Athi-Patra Ruga collaborates with Zeitz Mocaa

The overall Gala scenography and key design elements are inspired by renowned South African artist Athi-Patra Ruga – drawing from his rich artistic oeuvre and adding a layer of aesthetic depth to an event that promises to be an enchanting experience. A key feature of the Gala is an exclusive art auction facilitated by Strauss & Co, featuring works generously donated by a stellar lineup of internationally recognised artists, including William Kentridge, Senzeni Marasela, Mary Evans, Zandile Tshabalala, Unathi Mkonto, Kemang Wa Lehulere, Abdoulaye Konaté, and Alfredo Jaar. Notably, South African artist Cinga Samson has made a generous monetary donation in support of the work of the institution.

Pictured: from left internationally recognised artists, including William Kentridge, Zandile Tshabalala and more set to auction works

In addition, the museum will present its prestigious Zeitz Mocaa Honorary Awards for Artistic Excellence and Philanthropic Achievement, recognising an exceptional individual in each category who have made outstanding contributions to our art ecology. It is a moment to honour the visionaries shaping the thriving landscape of contemporary art in Africa.

Renowned South African model and businesswoman, Jo-Ann Strauss, will bring her charm and expertise as MC in an uplifting evening featuring exclusive performances by South African singer and songwriter Simphiwe Dana and Capetonian artist Nobuhle Ashanti.

A special invite-only Collateral Programme will be hosted by Zeitz Mocaa’s executive director and chief curator Koyo Kouoh for select VIP guests, bringing together some of the world's most significant art collectors, museum directors and other influential players in the global arts industry to engage with our local art ecology. The programme unfolds over five days, offering a curated experience with a rich tapestry of events, engagements, and visits that provide a unique glimpse into Cape Town as a global art destination.

We will delve into cultural sites such as the San Heritage Centre !Khwa ttu, engage with the museum's curatorial team through private tours of our current exhibitions, explore artistic practices during studio visits, connect with some of the country's most notable galleries and art institutions, and share meals at the city’s most sought-after hotels, addresses, and restaurants.

Zeitz Mocaa VIP Collateral programme was made possible by Young Presidents’ Organisation (YPO), 21 Nettleton, Silo Hotel, !Khwa ttu, Goodman Gallery, The One&Only, Ellerman House, SMAC, La Perla, Strauss & Co, and Brundyn Art and Culture.

Zeitz Mocaa Gala 2024 is proud to have the support of esteemed partners and sponsors, including Gucci, BMW, Condé Nast South Africa, Hazendal Wines, Young Presidents’ Organisation (YPO), Moët Hennessy, Don Julio 1942, Viviers Studio, Hatem Omam at Studio Safar, and Tandym Print PTY (ltd) with print facilitation by Philip Kannemeyer.

