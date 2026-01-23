World Travel Awards 2026 opens for entries

The World Travel Awards 2026 is calling on travel and tourism organisations worldwide to submit entries and compete for the industry’s most prestigious accolade. From boutique hotels to major global brands, any organisation demonstrating market-leading excellence is encouraged to participate. The application process is quick and can be completed via the World Travel Awards website.

This year’s awards cover the full spectrum of the travel and tourism sector, including aviation, destinations, hotels & resorts, tourist attractions, car hire, travel agencies, and tour operators.

Deadlines and eligibility

Entries from Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, North America, and Oceania must be submitted by 22 March, while organisations in the Middle East and Indian Ocean have until 1 February.

Graham Cooke, founder of World Travel Awards, said: “Each year, we witness the extraordinary commitment and innovation that drives our global travel and tourism industry forward. World Travel Awards exists to recognise those organisations that consistently raise the bar, and we look forward to receiving entries from across the world as we continue our journey towards crowning the very best of 2026.”

Voting and the Grand Tour

After entries close, voting opens to industry professionals – including senior executives, travel buyers, tour operators, and travel agents – as well as the general public and media. Winners are determined through a first-past-the-post system.

World Travel Awards also hosts its Grand Tour, a series of regional gala ceremonies recognising excellence across continents. Regional winners advance to the Grand Final to compete for the global World categories.

For more information, visit worldtravelawards.com.

