VUT Seminar on STEMI promotes diversity and inclusion in this critical field

In a world where technology and innovation are driving progress; fostering a diverse and skilled workforce in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Innovation (STEMI) remains crucial.

Recognising this, the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) on 28 August 2024 hosted its annual Women & Girls in STEMI Seminar which is aimed at inspiring high school girls to pursue careers in this previously male dominated space. The event was attended by over three hundred (300) girl-learners from previously disadvantaged schools in and around the Emfuleni, Sedibeng, Midvaal and Metsimaholo regions.

In addition to igniting girls’ interest in STEMI, the Seminar which is one of the flagship programs of the university, is also dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in this critical field. The initiative has been described as an extension of VUT’s efforts to shaping the future of girls by inspiring and empowering the next generation of women scientists, engineers, and innovators.

Although he could not join the seminar due to other commitments, Prof Khehla Ndlovu, VUT vice chancellor and principal delivered the welcoming address presented on his behalf by Kediemetse Mokotsi, marketing and public relations director. Citing that although the country has and continues to make great strides in meeting the projections of producing more than 57,000 graduates in engineering, Prof Ndlovu emphasised more can still needs to be done. “Now more than ever, there is an even greater need for increased awareness campaigns, mentorship programs and exposure to STEMI among girls,” he said.

He said, as an institution of higher learning, VUT believes in the power of education to transform lives. “We understand that access to quality education, particularly in the STEMI fields, is crucial for addressing the challenges of our time - challenges such as climate change, health pandemics, technological disruption, and economic inequality. By investing in the education of girl children and supporting their ambitions, we are investing in a better future for all,” he concluded before thanking the sponsors that have supported the program over the years, adding that they are a great part of its success story.

On the day, learners drew motivation from a line-up of exceptional speakers who have excelled in their careers in the STEMI fields. These speakers shared their accounts of how they overcame obstacles, much like the ones the learners are probably facing currently, while also giving tips on how to navigate their educational journeys and make informed decisions about their futures.

One of the speakers and a VUT alumna, Nelisiwe Nhlapo who is registered engineering professional with a master’s degree in engineering management, highlighted the importance of providing women with the opportunities and resources they need to succeed in STEMI. Nelisiwe’s journey from a small-town girl with a passion for engineering to a recognized expert in her field, is a testament to the power of determination and the support, part of which she attributed to VUT.

Another inspiring speaker was Professor Keolebogile Motaung, a Biomedical Scientist and a founder and CEO of Global Health Biotech (Pty) Ltd, and President of the African Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine International Society (ATERMIS). Prof Motaung encouraged learners to dream big, emphasising that they can achieve greatness from humble beginnings. She advised them to start developing vision boards to clearly define and pursue their goals, reminding them that success requires both dreaming and determination.

Taking to the podium to share financial advice with the learners, was Malefo Holeni, another VUT who occupies a managerial position at Capitec, one of the banking giants in South Africa. Holeni stressed the importance of financial literacy and urged leaners to be prudent with money in order to secure their financial future.

Also to motivate the leaners was Refilwe Lesufi, a council member at Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) and vice president of South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE). Refilwe is passionate about developing the skills pool in the Buil Environment through mentoring young graduates and advocating for STEM subjects to leaners at primary and high school level.

The event was also graced by the presence of Cllr Peter Teixeira, the executive mayor of Midvaal Local Municipality who also shared words of wisdom.

Notably, the cohort of vividly excited learners, also had an opportunity to interact with sponsors and various career exhibitors from government agencies and private entities in the STEMI environment including other departments at VUT. These included Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd RT& D, Innovation Hub, Capitec Bank, National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF), Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf), Fundi Bursary Support, NTG Solutions, ArcelorMittal Science Centre, Global Health Biotech, merSETA, Engineering Council of South Africa ECSA), Rand Water, F’SASEC (VUT), VUT Science and Technology Park and the Department of Student Recruitment.

By empowering women in STEMI, VUT is not only changing the lives of individuals, but also contributing to the broader transformation of society. The impact of these efforts will be felt for generations, as more women enter STEMI fields and bring diverse perspectives and ideas to the table, helping to shape a more inclusive and equitable future for all.

