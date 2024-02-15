MusicExchange: Victor Sibusiso Masondo's time is now with jazz album, As Promised

This fourteen-track album has been in the making for a while, and its time is now. This recording was prompted by a demand from his jazz followers, who have always wanted to hear his music and experience him back on stages nationally.
We recently chatted...
Stir people’s hearts, cause them to find healing, love, laughter, and a great sense of well-being through their connection with their spirit selves, and ultimately find their purpose in life.
Music for me is God’s love language to this beautiful creation that is his responsibility.
Healing and a way of sending deep hugs that wrap around each heart and just makes you feel good.
Living every day as a “present” which means each day is a gift and that calls for a daily celebration! Celebration is not limited to the surrounding circumstances; it is that which transcends any situation!
It is a currency that we need to be careful about how we spend it. We can either invest it or spend it. Fame means I got here so can you, and when you are here this is how it should work.
Only when I die! I don’t know how to process retirement otherwise. Music is that which will not allow me to take even a day’s break let alone retire! Maybe I can see myself on some lake somewhere, still with my instrument in my hand!
Negativity, bringing others down, abuse of substance, deceiving others and so much more. I always want my investment to be what I would be happy with when it returns to me!
Sting, Jesse Clegg, Herbie Hancock, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Vusi Mahlasela, Khan, Jeremy Loops, Zolani Mahola, Nduduzo Makhathini, Mbuso Khoza. And many more that I forgot!
Where sunsets are beautiful and there’s plenty of water and mountains! Cape Town, Mpumalanga scenery, KZN Rural. Driving long distances also does this!
It is when a good piece of music comes together in the most unusual way. When music writes itself, and also when I see people receiving the fruit of your hard labor well and also when children respond to my music, That’s the ultimate because those are pure ears!
As Promised from my new album. There is a history tied to this song.
A long time ago I was on stage with Ray Phiri and my dear friend McCoy had gone backstage because a song we were doing had him do a solo and then he had to wait for a while for others to finish. So, he chose to go backstage and came back in time for him to play an ensemble and he left his horn backstage. He decided to try and sing his part and that was beyond hilarious. We still laugh about it till now, and he found it funny too after he was so embarrassed.
Ordinary everyday people who do extra ordinary things.
Ringo Madlingozi and Somizi. I see great fashion in both.
Harold Wheeler. He is a living icon who helped me see my music activity differently. He said, “the gift in you will not allow you to come up with anything less than good to excellent.”
A 1960’s Gibson guitar that my dad played.
A good mojito.
Guest with the London Symphony Orchestra playing Pavane on my Fretless Bass!! Now that would be something!!
The loudest person in the room!! Also, my music, my style of playing is always from an unconventional approach. I think I always stand out not because I play better than everybody, but I play differently from everybody!
Sbu!
No doubt a game ranger! I love wildlife.
Mentor, friend, inspirational, spiritual, and listener.
1. Duende by Chick Corea
2. Waiting in Vain by Bob Marley
3. Lady in My Life by Michael Jackson
4. Isililo by Sakhile
5. My One and Only Love by Ella Fitzgerald.
Godfather, All series!
Playing the Changes by Cathy and Darius Brubeck
Kind of Man by Aretha Franklin.
The one I’m with.
All good!
Swiss Train Ride in the Winter! Most scenic ride ever!
Being the music director for Miriam Makeba and Dizzy Gillespie World Tour.
Wasting time.
Not achieving my main purpose.
Being content no matter what the circumstance.
Love giving the best of myself and enjoy myself sometimes more than the audience I’m performing for!
Never ignore that gentle nudge to call someone whom you’re thinking of.
Being in Japan.
Encouraging the next generation and help them see the potential they possess. Sharing knowledge with the under privileged.
To have the biggest music, arts and dance university that teaches, not only our indigenous art, but one that teaches about the true culture and what makes us who we are.
