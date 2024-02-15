MusicExchange: Victor Sibusiso Masondo's time is now with jazz album, As Promised

Victor Sibusiso Masondo, a giant musician in every regard and a world class band leader, composer, arranger, producer and bass player, has finished recording his new jazz album entitled As Promised.

Image supplied

This fourteen-track album has been in the making for a while, and its time is now. This recording was prompted by a demand from his jazz followers, who have always wanted to hear his music and experience him back on stages nationally.

We recently chatted...

What is your purpose?

Stir people’s hearts, cause them to find healing, love, laughter, and a great sense of well-being through their connection with their spirit selves, and ultimately find their purpose in life.

What does music mean to you?

Music for me is God’s love language to this beautiful creation that is his responsibility.

My music is about...

Healing and a way of sending deep hugs that wrap around each heart and just makes you feel good.

What is your motto?

Living every day as a “present” which means each day is a gift and that calls for a daily celebration! Celebration is not limited to the surrounding circumstances; it is that which transcends any situation!

Fame is about?

It is a currency that we need to be careful about how we spend it. We can either invest it or spend it. Fame means I got here so can you, and when you are here this is how it should work.

Retirement will happen when?

Only when I die! I don’t know how to process retirement otherwise. Music is that which will not allow me to take even a day’s break let alone retire! Maybe I can see myself on some lake somewhere, still with my instrument in my hand!

I don't do...

Negativity, bringing others down, abuse of substance, deceiving others and so much more. I always want my investment to be what I would be happy with when it returns to me!

I would love to co-write with

Sting, Jesse Clegg, Herbie Hancock, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Vusi Mahlasela, Khan, Jeremy Loops, Zolani Mahola, Nduduzo Makhathini, Mbuso Khoza. And many more that I forgot!

Image supplied

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

Where sunsets are beautiful and there’s plenty of water and mountains! Cape Town, Mpumalanga scenery, KZN Rural. Driving long distances also does this!

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

It is when a good piece of music comes together in the most unusual way. When music writes itself, and also when I see people receiving the fruit of your hard labor well and also when children respond to my music, That’s the ultimate because those are pure ears!

The song you must do during every show?

As Promised from my new album. There is a history tied to this song.

Any funny moments on stage?

A long time ago I was on stage with Ray Phiri and my dear friend McCoy had gone backstage because a song we were doing had him do a solo and then he had to wait for a while for others to finish. So, he chose to go backstage and came back in time for him to play an ensemble and he left his horn backstage. He decided to try and sing his part and that was beyond hilarious. We still laugh about it till now, and he found it funny too after he was so embarrassed.

My heroes are...

Ordinary everyday people who do extra ordinary things.

My style icon is..

Ringo Madlingozi and Somizi. I see great fashion in both.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Harold Wheeler. He is a living icon who helped me see my music activity differently. He said, “the gift in you will not allow you to come up with anything less than good to excellent.”

What is your most treasured possession?

A 1960’s Gibson guitar that my dad played.

It's your round; what are you drinking?

A good mojito.

Image supplied

Dream gig to do?

Guest with the London Symphony Orchestra playing Pavane on my Fretless Bass!! Now that would be something!!

What makes you stand out?

The loudest person in the room!! Also, my music, my style of playing is always from an unconventional approach. I think I always stand out not because I play better than everybody, but I play differently from everybody!

Any nicknames?

Sbu!

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

No doubt a game ranger! I love wildlife.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Mentor, friend, inspirational, spiritual, and listener.

5 must have songs on your Spotify playlist please…

1. Duende by Chick Corea

2. Waiting in Vain by Bob Marley

3. Lady in My Life by Michael Jackson

4. Isililo by Sakhile

5. My One and Only Love by Ella Fitzgerald.

Greatest movie ever made?

Godfather, All series!

What book are you reading?

Playing the Changes by Cathy and Darius Brubeck

What song changed your life?

Kind of Man by Aretha Franklin.

Who do you love?

The one I’m with.

What is your favorite word?

All good!

Top of your bucket list?

Swiss Train Ride in the Winter! Most scenic ride ever!

Your greatest achievement?

Being the music director for Miriam Makeba and Dizzy Gillespie World Tour.

What do you complain about most often?

Wasting time.

Image supplied

What is your biggest fear?

Not achieving my main purpose.

Happiness is?

Being content no matter what the circumstance.

On stage, I tend to

Love giving the best of myself and enjoy myself sometimes more than the audience I’m performing for!

The best life lesson you have learned?

Never ignore that gentle nudge to call someone whom you’re thinking of.

What has been your favorite journey so far?

Being in Japan.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

Encouraging the next generation and help them see the potential they possess. Sharing knowledge with the under privileged.

Wishes and dreams?

To have the biggest music, arts and dance university that teaches, not only our indigenous art, but one that teaches about the true culture and what makes us who we are.

Social media

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@SibusisoVictorMasondo

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nyambose

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/victor.masondo/

Facevook: https://www.facebook.com/smasondo/