Youngster's paradise at the Rand Show

Easter fun for kids!

Get ready for an Easter weekend filled with excitement and adventure at South Africa's premier consumer lifestyle expo, the Rand Show, taking place from 28 March to 1 April. The focus is on family and fun, promising an unforgettable experience for kids of all ages!

An unforgettable kids zone

Step into Hall 8, where the sprawling Kids Zone awaits, brimming with activities to delight young hearts. From Cartoon Network activations featuring beloved characters like Tom and Jerry to the thrilling Prince Ivandoe activity maze, there's something for every child's imagination to explore.

Dive into the soft play construction zone and interact with robots at Sci-Bono, bounce to new heights at the trampoline zone, and unleash creativity with face painting, egg painting, canvas art, slime making, wooden craft painting, and even an acrylic pouring workshop.

And, of course, don't miss out on the classic theme park rides that promise endless thrills and laughter!

Adventures await

For the bold and adventurous, why not take the family on a helicopter flip for a bird's-eye view of the excitement below? Or head to the Pedal Power Bike Park, where kids under 12 can navigate a mini-town bike track complete with obstacles, fences, stop signs, and even traffic officers, ensuring a safe and thrilling ride for all ages.

Step into the world of dinosaurs

Embark on a journey through time at The Legendary Tyrannosaurus Trail, an interactive dinosaur exhibition and activity hub spanning a rugby field-sized area. Marvel at seven-meter animatronic giants like the mighty T-Rex and discover a world of rides, fossil hunting, photo opportunities, and playgrounds that will ignite the imagination of young explorers.

Entertainment for the whole family

After a day of non-stop fun, unwind at the Craft Bar and Stage in the Sip and Snack zone or head to the Main Stage, where the sounds of South Africa's favourite local artists fill the air. From the legendary Jesse Clegg to the fantastic Mellow & Sleezy, the delightful Louise Carver, and the incredible Pabi Cooper, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

And great news, book your tickets online now and get VIP treatment by skipping the queues.

Follow the Rand Show on social media for exciting news, updates, event announcements, competition announcements, and a lot more!

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn