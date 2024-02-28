Unsuccessful NSFAS applicants urged to lodge an appeal

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has encouraged students whose application for financial aid has been rejected or withdrawn, to lodge an appeal with the scheme.

Rejected students must submit an appeal by logging on to the myNSFAS website and supplying all the required information within 30 days of receiving their application results.

“Unsuccessful applicants will have an appeal option appear on their myNSFAS accounts and they can click on to it to start the appeal process,” NSFAS said.

The scheme noted there are a number of reasons why an application is rejected, and this includes a household income of more than R350 000 per annum, failing to meet academic eligibility, and an incomplete application, among others.

NSFAS emphasised that students or applicants must provide all the necessary documents, warning that failure to do so, may affect or derail the outcome of the appeal.

“To strengthen your appeal, gather all relevant documentation that supports your case. This may include academic records, financial statements, affidavits, or any other documents that demonstrate your need for financial assistance,” NSFAS said.

The scheme also noted that the appeal decisions are subject to budget availability.

How to submit NSFAS appeal

Visit the myNSFAS portal https://my.nsfas.org.za

Log into your myNSFAS account

Select the ‘Track Funding Progress’ option

Check the application progress tabs

“If your application status shows that you are unsuccessful, you may submit an appeal by clicking on the ‘Submit Appeal Tab.’ Once you are on the ‘Application Appeal’ page, you can look for the reason for your unsuccessful application status.

“You will then be able to choose the appeal reason. Upload certified supporting documents to support your reason [and] Click ‘Submit Appeal,” NSFAS explained.

When submitting an appeal letter, NSFAS advised applicants to compose a compelling appeal letter addressing the reasons for their application’s rejection.

“Be concise yet detailed, explaining any extenuating circumstances that may have affected your application. Personalise your letter to highlight your unique situation and commitment to your education.

“Ensure you adhere to NSFAS’s guidelines for submitting appeals. Pay attention to deadlines and submission methods to avoid any delays or complications in the process.

“Once you have submitted your appeal, patiently await NSFAS’s review process. This may take some time, so remain proactive and responsive to any requests for additional information,” NSFAS said.

Applications for funding officially closed on 15 February 2024.

NSFAS has made upfront payments of R2.8bn to universities and R580m to Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges to cover student accommodation and book allowances for the month.