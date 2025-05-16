Tshepiso Kobile steps down as Savca CEO

The Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (Savca) has announced that its chief executive officer, Tshepiso Kobile, has resigned.

"The board extends its appreciation to her for her leadership during a pivotal period for the organisation and the broader private capital industry.

"Appointed during a time of transition, Tshepiso provided stability and strategic direction as Savca reoriented itself for the future.

"She led the recruitment and onboarding of a new executive team, helping to build internal capacity and position the organisation to serve an increasingly complex and evolving investment environment," Savca said in a statement.

Under her leadership, Savaca strengthened its voice in regulatory and policy discussions.

The association played an active role in shaping elements of the Conduct of Financial Institutions (Cofi) Bill and contributed to engagements with the Competition Commission and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), particularly on public interest considerations in merger transactions.

These efforts helped to ensure that private capital is appropriately considered in key policy frameworks.

"Tshepiso also represented Savca at key international industry body engagements, helping to raise the profile of Southern African private capital on the global stage.

"During her tenure, Savaca expanded its advocacy efforts and contributed to discussions on responsible investment, market development, and cross-border capital flows.

"A strong proponent of industry diversity, she supported initiatives that encouraged the advancement of women in private equity and venture capital and helped position the association as a platform for broader inclusion across the ecosystem," Savca said.

Savca's board will soon undertake a process to recruit a permanent CEO. In the interim, to ensure operational continuity and momentum on strategic initiatives, the Savca board has seconded one of its directors, Nicola Gubb, to act as executive director in the interim.