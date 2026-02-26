Truecaller Ads Platform now directly available to advertisers in South Africa and Kenya via 365 Digital

Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with 365 Digital, one of Africa’s foremost digital marketing and commerce media specialists, to strengthen its advertising and monetisation ecosystem across South Africa and Kenya.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Truecaller’s Africa expansion strategy, reinforcing its direct sales footprint and long-term commitment to building strong regional partnerships. By integrating Truecaller’s scale, first-party insights, and high-impact ad formats with 365 Digital’s deep market expertise, the partnership aims to unlock new value for advertisers in the region.

Under the agreement, 365 Digital has been appointed the exclusive reseller for Truecaller Ads inventory in both markets. The partnership will enable brands and agencies to activate premium, data-driven advertising solutions at scale, combining Truecaller’s platform intelligence with strong local market execution.

“South Africa and Kenya are strategically important to Truecaller’s long term growth in Africa,” said Hemant Arora, Vice President – Global Ads Business at Truecaller . “Around the world, brands partnering directly with Truecaller benefit from our unique scale, trusted insights, and tailored solutions to successfully achieve their media, marketing, and business objectives. Our collaboration with 365 Digital brings this proven global offering to advertisers and agencies in South Africa and Kenya, strengthening our local footprint.”

Commenting on the partnership, Julian Jordaan, CEO at 365 Digital , said, “We are excited to partner with Truecaller and bring its powerful, trust-led advertising solutions to brands across South Africa and Kenya. Truecaller’s unique position at the intersection of communication and utility presents a strong opportunity for advertisers to connect meaningfully with consumers. We look forward to working closely with the Truecaller team to drive innovation, deliver measurable results, and create long-term value for our clients.”

As part of the partnership, 365 Digital will lead local sales and advertiser engagement for Truecaller Ads. Advertisers will gain access to a portfolio of high-impact, mobile-first ad placements.

Looking ahead, the partnership reflects Truecaller’s broader international growth strategy, focused on strengthening regional monetization through trusted local partners. By expanding its direct sales footprint and deepening advertiser relationships across Africa, Truecaller continues to build a sustainable, high-impact advertising ecosystem for brands and users alike.

About Truecaller and Truecaller Ads

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. Advertising is the primary revenue stream for Truecaller. Truecaller Ads serves 5 billion impressions every day and is trusted by over 10,000 brands.

Visit https://advertisers.truecaller.com for more information.

About 365 Digital

365 Digital: Built for the 2026 Economy. For 26 years, 365 Digital has defined Africa's digital landscape. As the #1 Top Solution Provider (2024), we bridge the gap between the world’s biggest technology platforms and human-centric strategy.

We don't just access global data; we translate it into commercial advantage. By prioritising human intent over digital resistance, we help brands cut through the noise to capture the world's scarcest resource: attention. We don’t just optimise for reach; we optimise for relevance.

Visit https://www.365digital.africa/ for more information.



