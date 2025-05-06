Marketing & Media CRM, CX, UX
    The high price of bad CX, and how to avoid paying it

    According to PwC, 73% of consumers say customer experience (CX) is a deciding factor when making a purchase. In other words, it’s not just what you sell that wins you customers, but also how you make people feel.
    Issued by Ignition CX
    8 Jul 2025
    8 Jul 2025
    The high price of bad CX, and how to avoid paying it

    “Neglect CX and it will cost you,” says Mark Mitchell, chief client officer at Ignition CX. Just one negative interaction can unravel years of loyalty, resulting in higher churn, lost revenue and reputational damage that’s hard to shake.

    What does bad CX look like?

    Bad customer experience is characterised by customers feeling ignored, frustrated by long waits or misunderstood. Even a single negative interaction can quickly lead to a brand credibility crisis. In stark contrast, consistently delivering great customer experience is the foundation for building trust, inspiring brand loyalty and achieving sustainable business growth.

    The hidden costs of poor CX:

    • Quiet customer churn.
    • Damaging online reviews.
    • Burnout among frontline agents.
    • Lost upsell opportunities.

    What great CX looks like:

    • Prioritised by leadership.
    • Empowered and well-trained frontline teams.
    • Smart tech that enhances human connection and doesn’t replace it.
    • Actionable feedback loops.
    • Seamless service across all channels.

    At Ignition CX, we blend empathetic human insight with smart technology to help brands show up where it matters most: in the hearts and minds of their customers. Because at the end of the day, people don’t remember transactions, they remember how you made them feel.

    Read more about how Ignition CX and help your brand stand out for the right reasons.

    Ignition CX
    Ignition CX is a global leader in customer acquisition and customer experience management. We pride ourselves on forming long term partnerships, offering personalised solutions through technology, data and high-performance teams.
