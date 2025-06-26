5th season of Dreaming in Color podcast spotlights Africa’s visionary leaders

The Bridgespan Group’s podcast returns with powerful stories from across the continent, celebrating African innovation, cultural identity, and values-driven leadership.

From township changemakers to continent-shaping visionaries, Season 5 of Dreaming in Color is here and shining a spotlight on African brilliance. Powered by The Bridgespan Group, Dreaming in Color is a podcast that elevates the voices and experiences of leaders of colour in the social sector. The launch of its fifth season today, will see leaders from across the continent showcasing the brilliance African leaders have to offer.

While earlier seasons focused on pathfinders in the US, the latest season shifts to Africa, featuring leaders from South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Senegal, and Tunisia. Bridgespan Partner and host Darren Isom, alongside guest host and Johannesburg-based Bridgespan manager Elisabeth Makumbi, traveled across the continent to engage with leaders who are advancing social change and positioning Africa as a rising force in global innovation and values-based leadership.

“These conversations are a powerful reminder that the future of global leadership is being shaped across the African continent,” said Isom. “Through Dreaming in Color, we’re not just sharing stories—we’re celebrating a movement of visionaries who are reimagining what’s possible for their communities and for the world.” The season trailer provides a glimpse into this season's themes, which include entrepreneurship and innovation, Indigenous knowledge, healing, and community power.

The Dreaming in Color episodes will be released every Thursday across all major streaming platforms with the episode 6 set to be released on 10 July 2025.

Learn more about Dreaming in Color: https://www.bridgespan.org/dreaming-in-color

“We’re proud to spotlight exceptional African leaders whose voices too often go unheard on global stages,” said Makumbi. “What makes this season especially meaningful is its broad regional representation - from Anglophone to Francophone countries - connecting the global African diaspora to the continent through shared legacies and rich cultural identities.”

